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Newcastle boss Eddie Howe leaves club after dismal season

By AFP | Jul. 30, 2026
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Eddie Howe is leaving his role as Newcastle manager after five years at St James' Park. [AFP]

Eddie Howe is leaving his role as Newcastle manager after five years at St James' Park, the BBC and Sky reported on Thursday.

The 48-year-old replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 -- the club's first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But he came under pressure last season as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

The club have been depleted by the departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in recent weeks.

Speculation continues over the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe's final match in charge was a 4-1 defat to Championship side Bristol City in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

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