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English FA 'deeply concerned' over FIFA plans

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 29, 2026
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino and USA President Donald Trump pose after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, 2026. [Waleed Ibrahim/AFP]

England's Football Association said Wednesday it was "deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance" after FIFA confirmed plans to sell stakes in its major competitions.

The sport's world governing body on Tuesday announced proposals to set up a commercial subsidiary to run events, which would reportedly have links to the extended family of US President Donald Trump.

The announcement produced a furious backlash from European football's governing body UEFA, which insisted the World Cup was not an "asset to trade".

England's Football Association (FA) also voiced major concerns.

"We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

"When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further."

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on X that "football does not belong to investors".

"The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell," he added.

FIFA said its subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), would select "long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests in FFE".

It said FIFA would retain sole control of FFE and exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions.

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FIFA English Football Association Gianni Infantino
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