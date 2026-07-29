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'Hands off our game,' EU tells FIFA over private investor plans

By AFP | Jul. 29, 2026
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FIFA's president Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. [Leo Barrilari/AFP]

EU sports chief Glenn Micallef on Wednesday hit out at FIFA's plans to sell a stake in its competitions, including the World Cup, warning international football's governing body: "Hands off our game."

"The relentless commercialisation of football has become corrosive," he said on X, adding: "Commercial success should strengthen football, not consume it."

FIFA plans to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup and its other competitions by creating a semi-private subsidiary.

Micallef said the proposals also raise "important competition law considerations", noting that the top EU court recognises that sporting rules are subject to the bloc's law "where they produce economic effects".

Therefore, the EU executive will study the plans "carefully" within the scope of its competences, he added.

"Particular concern arises when FIFA's regulatory powers become aligned with the financial interests of private entities. When the value of investments depends on decisions made by FIFA. That raises profound questions about governance, independence and conflicts of interest," Micallef said.

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