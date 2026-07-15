Spain's Porro says 'dream come true' to reach World Cup final

Audio By Vocalize

Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates scoring his team's second goal in the 2026 World Cup semi-final vs Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Pedro Porro, who scored Spain's second goal in the 2-0 defeat of favourites France on Tuesday, said reaching the World Cup final was "a dream come true".

"(I am) very happy with the team's attitude from start to finish. I think we played a great match, we did everything we had to do today to reach the final," said the Tottenham defender.

"It's a dream come true... We knew (France) was a very, very tough team, one that had been doing things really well, and honestly, this is the team's achievement, not mine at all," he added.

The 26-year-old said Spain had played a "fantastic match" to beat the two-time world champions.

They move on to Sunday's final against the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and Argentina.