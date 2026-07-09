Amorim hails 'ambitious' AC Milan, promises to learn Italian

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AC Milan's newly recruited Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim talks to the press as he leaves Linate Airport after his arrivhal in Milan on July 6, 2026. (Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim embraced the challenge ahead of him on taking on the AC Milan hot-seat when he held his first press conference on Wednesday.

Amorim spoke of his mistakes at United, and his delight with the atmosphere and ambition at seven-time European champions Milan.

"It already feels like home," said the Portuguese coach.

"From our very first conversation, I felt this was the right place for me in terms of values. I believe in the project."

"It will be very important for me to learn Italian, and I promise I'll do so as soon as possible, above all out of respect for the fans."

"The mistakes I've made in the past, have made me a better coach," Amorim said of his time in Manchester.

The 41-year-old praised the recruitment of Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain and insisted Croatian veteran Luka Modric would remain at the heart of his plans for next season.

"We're working to bring in the best players to strengthen the team. Ramos is a top striker, his goal at the World Cup was outstanding. He is exactly the kind of player that fits the team we want to build," Amorim said of the 25-year-old Portuguese forward.

"We want Modric to stay. I've already spoken to him and, for me, he remains a key reference point. I expect him to be back with us after his post-World Cup break," Amorim added.

Gerry Cardinale, managing partner of RedBird Capital Partners who own Milan said Amorim's arrival was part of a fresh start after Milan missed out on Europe's top club competition on the final day of the past campaign.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter. We are delighted to have Ruben Amorim as our head coach," Cardinale said.

"We have to take AC Milan back to where it belongs."