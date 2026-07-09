St Mary's Yala rally to hold Ringa as Nyakach Girls thrash Ulanda

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St Mary's Yala striker Washington Ochieng in action against Ringa during the 2026 Nyanza Region football games played on July 8,2026 at Raila Odinga Stadium. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Siaya County football giants St Mary’s School Yala rallied from a goal down to hold hosts and Homa Bay County champions Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys to a 1-1 draw in a crucial Nyanza Region football boys’ Group B match played at Raila Odinga Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After a barren first half played in a fully packed and charged stadium, Hillary Ochieng gave Ringa the lead in the 70th minute after sending a low shot from the edge of the box for a 1-0 lead.

However, Yala who are favorites to win this year’s games refused to give up and scored deep into stoppage time when Enock Mwangangi blasted the ball after founding himself unmarked inside the box for a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Yala and Ringa tied on one point each ahead of Thursday’s matches as Kisumu Boys sit top of the group with three points after they narrowly edged out Sameta from Kisii 1-0 in their opening match.

Yala will face Sameta from 8am at Lala Grounds while Ringa will play Kisumu Boys at Raila Odinga Stadium.

In Group A, Homa Bay County football silver medallists Gendia kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Biticha.

However, the match pitting newly crowned Kisumu County champions Maseno School and Migori champions Koderobara was abandoned with almost 20 minutes left on the clock due to crowd trouble while Maseno were leading 1-0.

In girls’ football, Kisumu giants Nyakach Girls loudly declared their intentions to win the regional title with a big 6-0 victory over Ulanda Girls from Migori.

Other results saw Lwak Girls from Siaya edge Ahero 1-0 while Magina hammered Mobamba 5-1.

Action continues on Wednesday with Maseno School playing Gendia at 8.30am, the same time that Koderobara from Migori County will face Biticha at St Ambrose.