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Scotland boss Clarke resigns after World Cup exit confirmed

By AFP | Jun. 28, 2026
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Steve Clarke greets the supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match vs  Brazil at Miami Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Miami, United States. [Jose Breton/AFP]

Scotland manager Steve Clarke stepped down on Saturday following his side's elimination from the World Cup in the group stage, despite signing a four-year contract last month.

The Scottish Football Association announced that "our most successful National Team Head Coach has called time on his seven years in charge".

Scotland's exit was confirmed after Croatia beat the already-qualified Ghana in Group L on Saturday, meaning Clarke's side could no longer finish among the eight best third-placed sides in North America.

The 62-year-old led Scotland to the past two European Championships, ending a 23-year wait to reach any major tournament in the process.

A first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998 followed, but Scotland have now failed to progress beyond the group stages of any major tournament in 13 attempts.

Their campaign in the United States got off to a winning start when they beat Haiti 1-0, but defeat by the same scoreline to Morocco was followed up by a costly 3-0 loss to Brazil which was strewn with defensive errors.

Despite their three points, Scotland failed to progress to the last 32 due to their inferior goal difference.

Clarke had signed a new deal in May but after some stinging criticism back home for what had been perceived as overly cautious tactics, he has decided to resign.

"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now," Clarke said in a letter to supporters after his decision to depart his role.

"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their gaffer.

"Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor."

Prior to the final round of group matches, Scotland appeared likely to progress to the knockouts until an error-strewn performance against five-time world champions Brazil in Miami caused a terse Clarke to cut short his initial post-match interviewt, before later telling the BBC: "For me, for sure, I think we're going home."

A serious of results in other groups, including Ecuador's surprise win against Germany, caused Clarke's gloomy prediction to come true.

Everton boss David Moyes is among the front runners to replace Clarke ahead of the 2028 Euros, where Scotland could be playing on home soil.

Glasgow is one of eight host cities with the tournament taking place across England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

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