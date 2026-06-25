Mexico ease to perfect World Cup record in Group A

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Mexico's players lift up goalkeeper #13 Guillermo Ochoa after winning the 2026 World Cup Group A match vs the Czech Republic at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 24, 2026. [CARL DE SOUZA / AFP]

Co-hosts Mexico cemented top place in World Cup Group A with a perfect record as they defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 in the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

Mexico move on to a last-32 match in the same stadium on June 30 while the Czechs return home after finishing bottom of the group.

Mateo Chavez gave Mexico the lead in the 55th minute and Julian Quinones took advantage of disarray in the Czech defence six minutes later to extend the lead.

Alvaro Fidalgo completed a sparkling evening for the Mexicans as he smashed in a cross four minutes into added time.

Mexico even brought on goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as a second-half substitute, allowing the veteran to play in a sixth World Cup finals at the age of 40.