Norway coach hails Haaland after World Cup double

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Erling Haaland of Norway celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match vs Iraq at Boston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. [Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/AFP]

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said star striker Erling Haaland proved the World Cup "wasn't too big" for him as he scored two goals in the 4-1 win over Iraq on Tuesday.

The Manchester City forward gave Norway the lead in their first appearance at a major tournament in 26 years and put them ahead again late in the first half after Iraq had equalised in Boston.

"You could see that he adapted to the occasion, the occasion wasn't too big for him," said Solbakken.

"I had a good feeling before the game. I had quite a comfortable feeling that he would do it for us today."

Haaland has now scored 57 international goals in just 51 appearances for Norway, and Iraq coach Graham Arnold believes the Norwegians go a "very long way" in this tournament.

"I'm incredibly proud to participate at the World Cup and to help win the first game for Norway in 28 years," said Haaland.

Arnold admitted Iraq paid dearly for their errors but remained hopeful despite two more difficult games coming up against France and Senegal.

"The boys did very well in the first half, but a couple of mistakes hurt us badly in the second half," said the Australian.

"We have not given up hope three points could get us out of the group."

Iraq, whose only other World Cup appearance came in 1986, have now lost all four of their matches at the tournament.

Arnold though was keen to look at the bigger picture for a country whose football team has been held back for years by war and instability.

"It has been a great occasion for Iraq. So many fans here, it has been a special night. It's 40 years since Iraq have been to a World Cup."