Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran says footballer's US visa expires after World Cup opener

By AFP | Jun. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Iran's players greet supporters after the 2026 World Cup Group G match vs New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026. [Patrick T. Fallon / AFP]

An Iranian national football team player's United States visa has expired, state media reported Tuesday, leaving his future at the World Cup shrouded in doubt with Tehran engulfed in a bitter diplomatic row with Washington.

Winger Mehdi Torabi was only issued a single-entry visa instead of the multiple-entry visa given to other Iranian national team players to take part in the global spectacle, where Team Melli earned a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening match on Monday.

"Following the national team's trip to Los Angeles for the match against New Zealand and the conclusion of that game, Torabi's visa has now expired," state news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian Football Federation "has taken steps to obtain a new visa for Torabi, so that he can accompany the national team in its upcoming matches", it added.

The agency did not disclose if Torabi successfully departed the US but said "all members of the national team are on board the aircraft" that was leaving the United States for Mexico after the match.

The United States and tournament organisers did not immediately comment.

The report comes after a series of visa-related issues affecting Iran's delegation during the Middle East war between the US and Iran.

The two nations have agreed a framework to end the conflict, but Iran had already moved its base to Mexico over security concerns and is having to travel in and out of the US for the team's group-stage games.

Iranian officials previously said around 15 members of the delegation were denied US visas.

IRNA also said in a separate report that Iranian captain Mehdi Taremi and a staff member faced difficulties at Los Angeles airport after the team's draw with New Zealand upon their departure.

Iran play Belgium in their second Group G match on Sunday in Los Angeles before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Iran FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026
.

Latest Stories

IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
Basketball
By Brian Ngugi
2 mins ago
Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
Business
By Brian Ngugi
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
By Juliet Omelo 22 mins ago
Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
By Irene Githinji 22 mins ago
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
By Brian Ngugi 22 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved