World Cup LIVE blog: Canada held by Bosnia and Herzegovina in entertaining Toronto draw

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Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward Amar Memic (L) fights for the ball with Canada's midfielder Liam Millar during the 2026 World Cup Group B match at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 12, 2026. [Cole Burston / AFP]

2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada avoided defeat for the first time in a FIFA World Cup match after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at a packed Toronto Stadium on Friday night.

The co-hosts opened their campaign with a hard-fought draw, rescued by a late moment of quality from Cyle Larin. Jesse March's side co-hosts made a bright start in Toronto but were undone when Jovo Lukić headed home from a corner to give Bosnia the lead.

However, Canada improved after the break, increasing the pressure and eventually earning a deserved point, with Larin producing a composed finish to secure their first point of the tournament.

Here are live minute-by-minute updates of match proceedings:

FULL TIME! The referee ends the game.

90+6’ – Block Bosnia! Canada come agonisingly close to a winner as Laryea produces a superb run down the left side of the box before finding Larin in space. The forward sets himself to shoot, but Muharemović throws his body on the line to make a crucial block.

90+3’ – Yellow card: Nikola Katić is booked after pulling back Larin as he looked to break

90’+ – Six minutes added time! We will have six additional minutes at the end of this absorbing contest.

90’ – Substitution Canada: Stephen Eustáquio is withdrawn and replaced by Jonathan Osorio as Canada make a late change in midfield.

88’ – David wins a free-kick after another sharp contribution since coming on for his namesake Jonathan. Canada opt for a short routine and work the ball out to the right, but the move eventually breaks down without creating a clear chance.

85’ – SUBSTITUTIO Bosnia: Sead Kolašinac is replaced by Dženis Burnić as the defender is taken off.

84’ – Injury worry Kolašinac! The Bosnia captain goes down injured and requires treatment, with his involvement potentially over. A strong performance from him today, but he looks in real discomfort.

79' - GOAL CANADA! The co-hosts equalise through a Cyle Larin finish from close to the penalty spot!Canada draw level as Kone drives forward to initiate the attack before Jonathan David produces a clever around-the-corner pass into the path of Cyle Larin. The substitute shows great strength to hold off his defender and fires into the right-hand corner, with a slight deflection off Katić wrong-footing the goalkeeper on its way in. It’s all square!

74’ – SUBSTITUTIONS: Bosnia & Herzegovina make further changes, with Esmir Bajraktarević making way for Ivan Šunjić. Amar Memić also comes off after an energetic display, replaced by Karim Alajbegović. For Canada, Tani Oluwaseyi is withdrawn after a lively performance and replaced by Southampton striker Cyle Larin.

70’ – Players take second hydration break of the game

68’ - Goal line clearance! Shaffelburg whips in an excellent cross from the left, and Oluwaseyi gets up to guide a header towards goal that looks destined to creep in. However, Hadžiahmetović is perfectly positioned to intervene, heading the ball clear off the line to keep Bosnia & Herzegovina in front. Canada continue to pile on the pressure, but they still trail 1-0.

60’ – SUBSTITUTIONS: Both sides begin to turn to their benches as changes are made on either side. Bosnia & Herzegovina make a double switch, with Ivan Bašić replaced by Armin Gigović, while goalscorer Jovo Lukić makes way for Samed Baždar. Canada also respond with a triple change: Tajon Buchanan is replaced by Ali Ahmed, Jonathan David is withdrawn for Promise David, while Liam Millar comes off to be replaced by Jacob Shaffelburg, who returns to action after recovering from groin surgery.

60’ – SUBSTITUTIONS UNDERWAY! Both sides begin to turn to their benches as changes are made on either side.

Bosnia & Herzegovina make a double switch, with Ivan Bašić replaced by Armin Gigović, while goalscorer Jovo Lukić makes way for Samed Baždar.

Canada also respond with a triple change: Tajon Buchanan is replaced by Ali Ahmed, Jonathan David is withdrawn for Promise David, while Liam Millar comes off to be replaced by Jacob Shaffelburg, who returns to action after recovering from groin surgery.

56’ – BIG Chance Bosnia! Demirović is played clean through on goal and finds himself one-on-one, but Crepeau produces a superb save with his foot to deny him. From the resulting corner, Tahirović delivers, and the Canadian goalkeeper is again alert, punching the danger clear. The game is starting to open up now.

54’ – OFF THE POST! Canada work a brilliant passage of one-touch football, ending with Eustaquio slipping in Laryea, who looks set to slide home the equaliser. However, Kolasinac comes up with a stunning intervention, clearing the ball against the crossbar to keep Bosnia ahead.

52’ – Yellow card: Luc De Fougerolles is booked.

50’ – Penalty Shout For Canada! Oluwaseyi bursts into the box and goes down under pressure after a clash with Vasilj. Canada appeal strongly for a penalty, but replays suggest the goalkeeper made a fair challenge. The referee waves play on, much to the frustration of the home crowd, who respond with loud boos.

46’ – SECOND HALF! Facundo Figueroa restarts the match as play resumes in Toronto. Action between Canada and Bosnia at the Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 [AFP]

HALF-TIME! - Argentine referee Facundo Figueroa blows his whistle at the break, players head for the tunnel.

45’+ Two yellow cards for Bosnia! Ermedin Demirovic is shown a yellow card after fouling Buchanan, while Lukic is booked for fouling the same man.

45’- 4 minutes of added time

38’ – Canada keep the pressure on! Buchanan earns yet another corner as Canada continue to pile them up. Eustaquio’s delivery is cleared, but Canada recycle possession and win another corner immediately. This time it’s taken short, and Kone eventually fires a ball into the box, which is blocked by Katić. The move continues and the ball nearly drops kindly for David, but he cannot bring it under control.

36’ – Corner Canada! Millar wins Canada’s sixth corner after some sharp footwork on the left. Canada appeal for a handball against Kolasinac as David wins another set-piece, but replays show it came off his midriff. Eustaquio’s delivery, however, once again fails to beat the first man effectively.

33’ – Big chance Canada! Oluwaseyi continues to cause problems, shrugging off Muharemović on the right side of the box. The loose ball drops invitingly for a left-footed half-volley, but he leans back and fires over the bar — a chance he really should have tested the goalkeeper with.

30’ –Buchanan wins a corner on the right after battling with Kolasinac. Eustaquio finds Millar on the edge of the box, who tees up David, but his effort is blocked. David later draws a cheap free-kick from Muharemović, and Eustaquio quickly plays Kone in, though his first touch lets him down and the opportunity slips away.

25’ – Freekick Canada! Buchanan is fouled on the right-hand side, giving Canada another set-piece. Eustaquio initially tries to take it quickly but is pulled back by the referee. His second delivery causes more problems, eventually finding David via Millar, but the shot is blocked and Bosnia survive once again.

25'- Hydration break!

21’ – GOAL BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA! 0-1 Laryea concedes a corner while up against Bajraktarević, and from the resulting delivery Memić whips in a ball that Kolasinac flicks on at the near area. Lukic is perfectly placed on the line to nod home, silencing the home crowd as Bosnia take the lead amid a huge celebration from their travelling supporters.

18’ – Canada Pressure! Kone breaks the lines superbly with a threaded pass into Oluwaseyi, whose low cross flashes across the face of goal without finding a touch. Buchanan looks to keep the move alive but cannot create a clear opening. Moments later, Millar shows quick footwork before clipping a cross towards Buchanan, and after another recycle of possession, the ball falls to David, who can only strike it straight at Vasilj when he should have done better.

15’ – Chance Canada! David gets free on the right and sends a delivery towards Oluwaseyi, but the defence clears behind for a corner. Canada go short again from the set-piece, but the routine breaks down once more and comes to nothing — they may need to rethink their approach. Bosnia break immediately after, but Demirović’s attempted volleyed pass strikes the referee.

11’ – Yellow Card! Johnston goes into the book after a mistimed challenge as Canada lose possession in midfield. Memić looks set to burst clear down the left before being brought down by the Celtic defender

10’- After an energetic opening, the tempo has dipped slightly in this contest. Millar attempts to spark Canada’s attack down the left flank, but his effort only results in a throw-in for the hosts.

5’- Bosnia and Herzegovina win a free-kick on the right-hand side, which is taken short before being worked into a crossing position at the back post. However, Lukic can only direct a weak header wide of the target, failing to trouble the goalkeeper.

1’- Argentine referee Facundo Figueroa signals the start of proceedings, and this Group B encounter is officially underway!

KICK-OFF at the Toronto Stadium! Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup ahead of the Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, June 12, 2026. [Cole Burston / AFP]

Canada have named their starting XI for their opening Group B clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, lining up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea

Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Liam Millar

Forwards: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi

Substitutes: Owen Goodman, Dayne St. Clair, Moise Bombito, Alfie Jones, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Ali Ahmed, Mathieu Choiniere, Marcelo Flores, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Promise David, Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have named their starting XI for their World Cup opener against Canada, setting up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Nikola Vasilj

Defenders: Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Nihad Muharemović, Sead Kolašinac (captain)

Midfielders: Amar Memić, Benjamin Tahirović, Ivan Bašić, Esmir Bajraktarević

Forwards: Ermedin Demirović, Jovo Lukić