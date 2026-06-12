Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

South Korea beat Czech Republic 2-1 in World Cup

By AFP | Jun. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

South Korea's goalkeeper #01 Kim Seung-gyu and teammate midfielder #16 Park Jin-seob celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Korea and the Czech Republic at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

South Korea have gotten their World Cup campaign off to a winning start after finally converting a host of chances they created to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Until the 80th-minute mark, it seemed that the Koreans' wastefulness would be punished by the Czechs, but substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the decisive goal in a Guadalajara stadium that was far from full.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup World Cup South Korea Vs Czech Republic
.

Latest Stories

Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Football
By Robert Abong'o
2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as record Sh1 trillion local debt looms
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved