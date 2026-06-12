South Korea beat Czech Republic 2-1 in World Cup

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South Korea's goalkeeper #01 Kim Seung-gyu and teammate midfielder #16 Park Jin-seob celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Korea and the Czech Republic at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

South Korea have gotten their World Cup campaign off to a winning start after finally converting a host of chances they created to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Until the 80th-minute mark, it seemed that the Koreans' wastefulness would be punished by the Czechs, but substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the decisive goal in a Guadalajara stadium that was far from full.