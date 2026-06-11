World Cup LIVE blog: FULL-TIME: Mexico defeat South Africa 2-0 in opening game

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Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A match vs South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026. [Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP]

Mexico kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style, defeating South Africa 2-0 at a packed Estadio Azteca to register their first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match. Playing before more than 80,000 passionate supporters in Mexico City, the co-hosts produced a composed performance to launch their campaign on a winning note while also making history at one of football's most iconic venues. The victory ended a long-standing hoodoo for El Tri, who had failed to win any of their previous seven World Cup openers, recording five defeats and two draws, including their memorable 1-1 stalemate against hosts South Africa at the 2010 tournament. It was a fitting occasion for the Estadio Azteca, which became the first stadium in football history to host matches at three different FIFA World Cups after previously staging games in 1970 and 1986

Below is a live blog of the match proceedings, from full-time back to events before kick-off.

FULL- TIME: Mexico win the first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

90+ 2 - RED CARD MEXICO! A late South Africa counter on the right wing sees Cesar Montes clip Mudau just at the edge of the box, with the referee quick to pull the red out of his pocket. Montes had denied Mudau a clear goal-scoring opportunity, since two more SA players were sprinting in the box.

90'- 7 minutes of added time

84'- RED CARD South Africa! - Themba Zwane sent off!

83' - VAR - Referee called on to the monitor to check on how Bafana's Themba Zwane shrugged off Mexico's Alvarado in an off-the-ball incident. Zwane flings his arms frustratedly at Mexico's Alvarado; footage reviewed by VAR, on-pitch referee sent to review.

79' - Substitution Mexico: Alexis Vega comes on for Quinones, who has been excellent.

77' - Substitutions Bafana: Players subbed off coming off the pitch quickly due to new FIFA time-wasting rules. Oswin Appolis replaces Aubrey Maphosa Modiba who was struggling with an injury, as Evidence Makgopa comes on for Iqraam Rayners.

75'- Double substitution Mexico - Edson Alvarez replaces Erik Lika in midfield to make his 100th appearance. Jimenez is also taken off for Armando Gonzalez. Jimenez is now the oldest goalscorer at a World Cup (37 yrs,37 days) since Yahya Golmohammadi for Iran vs Mexico in 2006.

74' - Yellow card South Africa! Nkonathi Sibisi booked after a perfectly timed tackle on Jimenez, only to wrongly land another tackle on Quinones.

67' - GOAL MEXICO! Raúl Giménez scores! Quinones holds on to the ball well and gets it out to Alvarado, who pins a perfect cross to find the Fulham striker, who nods it from close range to double the co-hosts' lead.

66- Double substitution Mexico - Luis Chaves replaces Brian Gutierrez, who had four shots the entire game as Gilberto Mora comes on for Alvaro Fidalso. Mora becomes the youngest player to debut at the tournament (17 years and 240 days). He is also the sixth youngest player to feature in a World Cup.

63 - Bafana are asking for a penalty after a player goes down softly in the box; nothing given. Mudau claims to have been taken down by Quinones in the box, but replays showed there wasn't any contact from the Mexican. Referee waves SA defender back to his feet.

60'- Substitution for Bafana Bafana - Playmaker Themba Zwane comes on for Jayden Adams on the right.

55'- Substitution - Lyle Foster taken off, replaced by Talent Mbatha. Bafana Bafana struggling even more to create anything, giving the ball away cheaply, piling pressure on themselves as Mexico keep geeting more set-pieces in their half.

50' - RED CARD! Sphephelo Sithole sent for an early shower after a desperate last-man foul on Gutierrez! Sent off for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity!

46' - Second half underway!

HALF-TIME

45'- 4 additional minutes!

41 -SAVE! Mexico suddenly burst into life; Williams denies Raul Jimenez again after Bafana defenders get caught ball-watching with a cross from the left. Quinones almost gets a second after hitting a low shot only for it to come off the post!

35'- Tempo of the game has dropped, as Bafana win more second balls in midfield.

32' - SAVE! Williams gets down to make another save from Mexico's Gallardo, who teamed off the wing to get a low shot off.

26' - Play resumes, and the co-hosts look increasingly dangerous.

25'- Hydration break!

23’ - Mexico look dangerous every time they push forward in the early stages of this match. Alvarado sends a threatening delivery into the penalty area, but a SA defender is positioned well to intercept.

20’ - At the other end, Rangel misjudges a long ball and is left far from his line, yet South Africa are unable to test him with a shot on target.

15’ - South Africa struggling to lay a glove on Mexico here, as the match becomes more cagey, more fouls.

9’ - GOAL MEXICO! Julián Quiñones scores after high pressure from Mexico and a defensive error from Bafana Bafana.

5’ – Chance! Raúl Jiménez almost scores - The Wolves striker almost gives the co-hosts the lead after getting at the end of a cross, only to be denied by a strong low save from Bafana’s Ronwen Williams

1’ – Kick-off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City!

Opening Ceremony: Artists perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026. [Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP]

Celebrities and artists Shakira, Burna Boy, Tyla, J Balvin, among others, perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.