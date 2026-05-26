Why FIFA has rejected Husssein Mohammed's suspension from FKF

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FKF President Hussein Mohammed (centre), Vice President McDonald Mariga (right) and ousted CEO Harold Ndege when they appeared before a parliamentary committee. [File, Standard]

World football governing body FIFA has thrown out attempts by a section of the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee to force top federation officials to step aside.

FIFA has declared the process to suspend FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Ag. Secretary General Dennis Gicheru and nominated NEC member Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim unconstitutional, warning that those involved could face disciplinary action.

In a letter, Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov addressed to FKF National Executive Committee members, FIFA said the procedures followed in seeking the provisional suspension of officials did not comply with the 2017 FKF Constitution and therefore could not be recognised.

Mammadov stated that the federation had failed to provide adequate information and documentation to demonstrate that the constitutional requirements governing such actions had been followed.

“At the outset, we must emphasise that the specific requests made in FIFA’s previous correspondence… have not been duly complied with. FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter,” he said.

FIFA reminded FKF officials that the federation’s constitution clearly outlines the process required before any official can be provisionally suspended or dismissed.

According to the world football body, such a process must be formally proposed, justified, included in the meeting agenda, communicated to NEC members, and passed through the required quorum and voting procedures.

The affected official must also be granted the right to be heard before any action is taken.

“Any measure requiring an official to ‘step aside’, when imposed as a mandatory act rather than undertaken voluntarily, can only be understood as a form of provisional suspension,” FIFA stated.

“As such, it must strictly comply with the substantive and procedural safeguards expressly stipulated therein.”

FIFA further stressed that such safeguards were not optional and represented fundamental principles of due process, legality and institutional integrity within football administration.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of long-standing instability that has characterised Kenyan football administration for years.

FKF has previously faced suspensions, court battles, leadership rivalries and government intervention that at times threatened Kenya’s standing in international football.

In 2021, Kenya was suspended by FIFA following government interference after the Sports Ministry disbanded FKF leadership over alleged financial mismanagement. The suspension was eventually lifted after negotiations and the election of a new administration.

The latest wrangles risk reopening old wounds at a time when the country is preparing for major football assignments and seeking to restore confidence among sponsors, clubs and fans.

FIFA maintained that any actions taken outside the federation’s constitutional framework “cannot produce valid legal effects within the association.”

The global football body also cautioned FKF leaders against making rushed decisions capable of destabilising the federation.

“We would like to recall that the FKF has experienced periods of institutional instability in the past, and it is essential that all FKF Members and members of FKF bodies act with restraint, responsibility and strict respect for the FKF Constitution,” FIFA said.

The letter further warned that members found to have violated FKF statutes and regulations could face sanctions from the federation’s judicial bodies.

“Any actions taken by Members of FKF or by members of FKF bodies in breach of the FKF Constitution, rules and regulations may expose the individuals concerned to consequences, including potential disciplinary measures,” FIFA warned.

FKF has reaffirmed its commitment to abide by the world football body's directive.

“FKF remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance, constitutional order, transparency and institutional integrity in the management of football,” FKF stated in a statement.

Adding that, “The Federation welcomes FIFA’s guidance and commits to safeguarding the stability, credibility and proper functioning of Kenyan football.”