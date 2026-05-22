Pep Guardiola to step down as Manchester City manager

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Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. [AFP]

Pep Guardiola will step down as Manager of Manchester City this summer.

The Spaniard joined City in July 2016 and will leave having won 20 major trophies - making him the most successful manager in the club's history.

Pep Guardiola announced on Friday that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a trophy-laden decade that transformed English football.

Guardiola guided City to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club's only Champions League, over the past 10 seasons.

Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad on Sunday will be his final match in charge, although he is set to continue working for the City Football Group as a global ambassador.

"What a time we have had together!" Guardiola said in a club statement.

"Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time.

"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

News of the Catalan's impending departure was first reported on Monday.

At that point, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was tight-lipped on his future as City missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal 24 hours later.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked on Guardiola's staff at City, has been widely reported as the man set to take over at the Etihad.

The 55-year-old's trophy haul also included three FA Cups, five League Cups, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and three Community Shields.

Guardiola arrived in England as already one of Europe's most decorated coaches.

His four-year spell at boyhood club Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 captured admirers across the globe, winning two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

He added three more league titles in three seasons at Bayern.

A similarly short spell was expected when City lured him to the Premier League.

But his influence has transformed the English game at all levels over the past 10 years.

Backed by the deep pockets of Abu Dhabi royalty, City have stepped out of the shadow of local rivals Manchester United to become the dominant force in the Premier League.

Guardiola's brand of passing football has been copied from grassroots through to the elite level.

Even City's competitors have turned to his disciples to catch up.

Arsenal's 22-year wait to win the Premier League was ended by another of his former assistants Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has said his coaching philosophy was shaped by watching the City boss' Barcelona team, while new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso moved to Bayern in the final years of his playing career to gain the experience of working under Guardiola.

The timing of Guardiola's exit comes with the outcome of an investigation into more than 100 alleged breaches by City of financial regulations still to be released.

First charged by the Premier League in February 2023, an independent commission hearing concluded in December 2024 with the case hanging over City's achievements on the pitch ever since.