AFC Leopards tipped to beat Gor Mahia in high-stakes Mashemeji Derby

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Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players confront the referee during last year's Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium .[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards SC have been tipped to win the 99th Mashemeji Derby pitting them against Gor Mahia FC at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

For the first time in decades, the derby is likely to decide who will be crowned the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League champion.

While a champion won’t be crowned on Sunday, the winner of the 99th derby will surely build momentum towards the remaining five matches.

Currently, Gor Mahia leads the Premier League table with 58 points, holding a narrow three-point advantage over second-placed AFC Leopards.

If Gor Mahia wins, they will open a six-point gap and perhaps head into the final stretch at ease, but if Ingwe completes a double over K’Ogalo, it will set up a gruelling finish to the league with every battle ahead acting as a final for both teams, who will be tied on points.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has heavily criticised the level of officiating in the country following a series of complaints from different quarters.

He expressed deep concern over what he termed 'inconsistent and questionable' refereeing decisions at a decisive stage of the season.

This is following Gor’s 0-0 draw with Bandari, where the referee ended the match prematurely with three minutes left on the clock and also overturned the penalty earlier awarded.

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Zakayo Njogu, an ardent Ingwe fan from Naro Moru, Nyeri County, has tipped Leopards to win 2-1 in the crunch tie that is likely to decide the league winner.

“Leopards have been formidable in their last five outings, only losing one match. They have displayed prowess in the field and their amazing form should give them an edge over Gor,” Njogu told Standard Sports.

Njogu was speaking in Nairobi at a colourful ceremony where he was honored for being among eight lucky winners who made away with the Sh 50 Million Betika Must Be Won Jackpot. Each winner went home Sh 6.3 Million richer.

“With this money, I’m going to buy a lorry to start a formidable transport business,” said Njogu, who is a potato farmer in Nyeri.

“I’m really happy with this victory. I believe this windfall will lift me out of poverty which has been part of my life,” noted Njogu.

The monumental payout by the gaming firm marks the conclusion of the second eight-week Must Be Won Jackpot cycle, a unique initiative where the Sh50 Million grand prize was guaranteed to be won, regardless of whether a player correctly predicted all 15 matches.

"Today is a landmark day not just for us, but for the entire Kenyan gaming industry," stated Eric Mwiti, the Betika Group Head of Brand. "By delivering on our promise of a guaranteed Sh50 Million payout through this eight-week cycle, we have reached a historic milestone.

“This isn't just about numbers. It’s about eight individuals and their families whose lives are being transformed today. We are proud to honor the skill and persistence of our players in such a significant way. The impact is big on the community and we urge people to continue playing responsibly."

Apart from Njogu, other winners included Beatrice Njoki Ngari, a 77-year-old tea and coffee farmer from Kirinyaga County whose son, Joseph Mwai, used her mobile line to play the jackpot.

Others are Joseph Muchangi from Njoro, Chebii Musa Chepchieng, a former matatu driver from Nakuru, Duncan Ouma Oliech from Kibera, Joseph Mutua Wambua from Kasarani—a hawker of mitumba shoes, Raphael Moi Pambo from Migori, and Royford Gitonga Mutuerandu from Meru.

"I could hardly believe it when I heard the news," Muchangi stated. "I was just doing my usual routine in Njoro when the call came. This win is for my son, Myles, and my wife. It’s a blessing that will change how we live and how we plan for the future."