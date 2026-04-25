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Mathare United target first back-to-back win over Naibois

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 25, 2026
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Mathare United midfielder Isaac Omweri in action during their SportPesa Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Police Sacco Stadium on February 21, 2026. [Mathare United Media] 

Mathare United will be chasing consistency when they host Nairobi United at Kasarani Stadium this afternoon, hoping to secure their first back-to-back win of the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League season.

The Slum Boys sit 12th on the table with 34 points, just above the lower half, and need wins to move further away from danger. Nairobi United, on the other hand, is sixth with 42 points and still pushing for a strong finish in the top half.

Mathare captain Brian Ochieng remains confident ahead of the clash.

“It’s a tough game, but everyone is ready. We have had good training sessions, and our aim is to get our first back-to-back wins of the 2025-2026 campaign. We are lacking consistency, but the boys are ready to do their best,” he said.

Elsewhere, Bandari will host Ulinzi Stars at Kwale Stadium in a match that could shape the mid-table standings.

Bandari are ninth with 39 points, while Ulinzi are 15th with 28 points and are still not safe from relegation trouble. Ulinzi will be desperate for points to create a gap between themselves and the bottom teams.

At Gusii Stadium, Shabana will take on Kenya Police in one of the standout fixtures of the day.

Shabana are fifth with 46 points, level with fourth-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, while Kenya Police sit third with 47 points. A win for either side could shift the balance in the race for the top four positions.

In another key match, Kariobangi Sharks face Murang’a Seal at Police Sacco Stadium. The Sharks are 16th with 26 points and are deep in the relegation fight. 

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Related Topics

Mathare United FC 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League Ulinzi Stars Shabana FC
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