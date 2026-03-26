Kenya faces pressure to meet AFCON 2027 hosting demands

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President William Ruto accompanied by Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Sports PS Elijah Mwangi, Defence PS Patrick Mariru and SASDF CEO Nuh Ibrahim during the inspection of Talanta Sports City stadium on April 11, 2025. [Ministry of Sports, Standard]

Kenya’s ambitious plan to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) faces a hurdle over both funding and infrastructure readiness.

While the government has assured compliance, payment delays and pending construction projects have raised fears that Kenya could lose its hosting rights if urgent action is not taken.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya appeared before the Senate Plenary on Wednesday, assuring the House that the Ministry is taking necessary steps to meet all obligations ahead of the tournament.

“As a Ministry, we are working very closely to ensure that we meet our financial and infrastructural compliance obligations. The facilities that will be used are Talanta, the Raila Odinga International Stadium, which is almost complete, and Kasarani. Nyayo, Ulinzi, and Police SACCO will serve as training grounds,” he said.

Kenya is required to pay Sh 3.9 billion to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as part of the hosting fees.

CS Mvurya stated that the Ministry is working with the National Treasury and the relevant Parliamentary Committees to ensure the payment is made on time.

Concerns over funding were echoed by PS for Sports, Elijah Mwangi, who appeared before the Sports and Culture Committee.

Mwangi revealed that delays in payment could jeopardise Kenya’s hosting rights, noting that Tanzania and Uganda, also part of the Pamoja hosting bid, have already cleared their fees. “CAF are very particular that we must show commitment by contributing. I am seeking this Committee to kindly consider this Supplementary in conjunction with the NT to have the 2026/2027 budget brought forward,” he said.

Mvurya said the government is addressing recommendations made by CAF following its February 2026 visit.

Key facilities such as Moi Stadium and Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu County are being rehabilitated, while upgrades to Talanta Stadium are nearing completion.

The Ministry has allocated Sh 800 million to modernise Moi Stadium into a 10,000-seater facility, in line with a Presidential directive to accelerate sports infrastructure development nationwide.

Responding to questions from Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda, CS Mvurya emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to supporting sports development in Kisumu through talent identification, infrastructure upgrades, and grassroots programs.

“Technical personnel, including coaches, are nominated through school sports associations based on their active involvement in nurturing emerging talent,” he said.

However, lawmakers expressed concern over inequities in talent identification and stalled construction projects.

Senators noted that some regions appear favoured while others lag, potentially undermining Kenya’s ability to host a successful continental tournament.

CS Mvurya responded by announcing that an affirmative action plan would be rolled out from April 2026 to address disparities.

Committee Chair Dan Wanyama reassured the State Department that efforts would be made to secure the timely release of funds.

“We will push Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quagmire of being denied AFCON. It would be a big shame to Kenya, which has always been a big brother in the region,” he said.

The Ministry has also stresssed the importance of grassroots sports programs, including the Talanta Hela Football Tournament, which involved 12 regions and highlighted young talent from Kisumu, Siaya, and Homa Bay counties.

The Kisumu boys’ team finished second in the national finals at Nyayo Stadium, demonstrating the potential for local talent to feed into national-level competition.

Beyond football, the Ministry is also investing in the creative economy, with PS Jacobs Fikirini seeking an additional Sh 615 million to establish film hubs in Yatta, Webuye West, and Turbo constituencies, aiming to tap into youth creativity across the country.