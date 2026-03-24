×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tottenham offer condolences to interim boss Tudor after father's death

By AFP | Mar. 24, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Igor Tudor during the English championship Premier League football match vs Nottingham Forest on 22 March 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [Chris Foxwell / AFP]

Tottenham on Monday offered their "thoughts and condolences" to interim boss Igor Tudor following the death of his father.

The 47-year-old Croatian did not undertake post-match media duties following Spurs' 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Sunday after he was informed of a family bereavement.

Assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in and declined to give further details on Tudor's "family issue".

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor's father Mario," said a club statement on Monday.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Juventus also issued a statement expressing sympathy for their former player and manager.

"Juventus stands with Igor Tudor and his family at this difficult time," the club said on X. "Juventus joins in mourning the passing of his father."

Relegation-threatened Spurs are without a fixture for three weeks due to the international break and cup exits.

They return to action away to Sunderland on April 12.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Igor Tudor
.

Latest Stories

Iran, Israel trade strikes despite Trump's talk of negotiations
Iran, Israel trade strikes despite Trump's talk of negotiations
World
By AFP
3 hrs ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
Tuju arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tuju arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Tuju arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
Tuju reprieve after court bail ruling
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Tuju reprieve after court bail ruling
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
By Macharia Kamau and Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved