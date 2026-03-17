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Neymar misses out as Endrick returns to Brazil squad

By AFP | Mar. 17, 2026
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Santos' forward Neymar [Nelson Almeida, AFP]

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday Neymar is "not 100 percent" fit so will miss two friendlies later this month as youngster Endrick returns to the squad.

Santos' Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023 due to a serious knee injury but has played four games for his club since mid-February.

The 34-year-old misses out on pre-World Cup friendlies against France on March 27 in Boston and Croatia four days later in Orlando.

Brazil start their bid for a sixth World Cup title, but first since 2002, against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, before also facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

"I haven't called him up because he's not 100 percent," Ancelotti told reporters.

"But for the final (World Cup) squad, that's another story," the 66-year-old added.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes are sidelined through injury.

Endrick, 19, made the last of his 14 international appearances a year ago.

But he earned a recall thanks to an impressive string of performances since joining Lyon on loan from Real Madrid.

Ancelotti brought Endrick to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024 from Palmeiras.

The Italian has selected two uncapped players in Brentford striker Igor Thiago and Bournemouth teenager Rayan.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Al-Nassr/KSA), Ederson (Fenerbahce/TUR)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenith Saint-Petersburg/RUS), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Ibanez (Al-Ahli/KSA), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (Paris SG/FRA), Wesley (Roma/IT)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea/ENG), Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Danilo (Botafogo) Fabinho (Al-Ittihad/KSA), Gabriel Sara (Galarasaray/TUR)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon/FRA), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Igor Thiago (Brentford/ENG), Joao Pedro (Chelsea/ENG), Luiz Henrique (Zenith Saint-Petersburg/RUS), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rayan (Bournemouth/ENG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/ESP). 

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