Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat dead

Former Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat (left) during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers Group J first leg match against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on September 6 2024. [Standard]

Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has died after suffering a heart attack at Istanbul Airport, his club Nejmeh SC have announced.

The club based in Lebanon, through a Facebook post on Monday, March 9, 2026, reported the news, saying the Turkish manager passed away on his way to Adha, a few hours after leaving Beirut for his country.

"During the time he spent with the club, the deceased was known for his professional commitment and high ethics, and he left a good impression on the ranks of the team and among the members of the star club family. The management of the club, the technical and administrative staff, the players, and the audience of Al-Najma Club extend their deepest condolences and sincere condolences to his generous family and loved ones, asking God to shower him with His mercy and inspire them with patience and solace," the club posted.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed was among the first officials to mourn Firat, fondly remembering his contribution to Kenyan football.