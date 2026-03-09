Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat dead

Audio By Vocalize
Former Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has died after suffering a heart attack at Istanbul Airport, his club Nejmeh SC have announced.
The club based in Lebanon, through a Facebook post on Monday, March 9, 2026, reported the news, saying the Turkish manager passed away on his way to Adha, a few hours after leaving Beirut for his country.
"During the time he spent with the club, the deceased was known for his professional commitment and high ethics, and he left a good impression on the ranks of the team and among the members of the star club family. The management of the club, the technical and administrative staff, the players, and the audience of Al-Najma Club extend their deepest condolences and sincere condolences to his generous family and loved ones, asking God to shower him with His mercy and inspire them with patience and solace," the club posted.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed was among the first officials to mourn Firat, fondly remembering his contribution to Kenyan football.
Firat served as head coach of Harambee Stars from 2021, initially on a short-term interim contract that was later formalised. He remained at the helm until December 2024, when his tenure ended.
Over his time in charge, he oversaw 23 matches, recording seven wins, seven draws, and nine defeats. The results reflected a team that showed moments of promise but also faced recurring challenges in finding consistency at the international level.
Highlights of his tenure included a 2-1 victory over Qatar and respectable draws with Ivory Coast and Russia,.
There were notable setbacks as well, such as a heavy 5-0 defeat to Mali in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a 4-0 humbling to Cameroon in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and a disappointing 1-0 friendly defeat to South Sudan at Kasarani Stadium.
A recurring theme of Firat’s tenure was the emphasis on structural hurdles inhibiting progress. He consistently pointed to Kenya’s inability to host international matches due to a lack of FIFA-accredited stadium facilities.
This constraint forced Harambee Stars to play several World Cup and AFCON qualifiers abroad, with Malawi, Uganda, and South Africa serving as temporary home venues.
The Standard extends its condolences to the friends and family of Firat at this time.