Posta Rangers slow down Gor Mahia's title charge

Audio By Vocalize

AFC Leopards midfielder James Kinyanjui shields the ball against Bandari's Rajab Omar during their SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium on February 14, 2026. [Bandari Media]

Gor Mahia’s title charge was slowed down yesterday after Posta Rangers held the record Kenyan champions to a 1-1 draw in a midweek Sportpesa Premier League match played at Nyayo Stadium.

K’Ogalo headed into the match behind a seven-match winning streak and were seeking to extend their lead at the top to nine points.

However, a solid surprise performance from Rangers stunned the league leaders, who were forced to fight for points after the hosts scored an early goal to lead 1-0 at the break.

Rangers, who have not won a match in their last 11 matches so far, took the lead against the run of play when Jackson Macharia headed past Brynne Odhiambo to give the mailmen the lead inside the opening seven minutes.

Despite numerous attempts to restore parity, K’Ogalo saw their attempts go wide with attacking midfielder Dwang hitting the post at one point.

However, just as Rangers were eyeing three points, a blunder committed by the Posta goalkeeper gifted Ebenezer Assifuah an easy tap-in as the Ghanaian import calmly chested the ball inside the net for 1-1.

The draw leaves Posta 13th with 25 points, six points above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia still has a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the standings. They sit top with 50 points, followed by AFC Leopards with 43 points.

“It was a poor show from the boys. We lacked intensity going forward and that has to change if we are to keep competing at the top level. We have to go to the drawing board and ensure we are better the next time out,” said Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor.

The draw extends Gor’s unbeaten record against Posta to nine matches. The last time Posta beat them was in January 2022 when they secured a 3-0 victory.