Man United defender Harry Maguire gets Greece brawl sentence reduced

By AFP | Mar. 5, 2026
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire during the Premier League Summer Series match against Everton FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. [AJ Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP]

A court in Greece yesterday reduced a suspended jail sentence against Manchester United defender Harry Maguire over a 2020 brawl in the tourist island of Mykonos, state media reported.

The 32-year-old had his sentence cut to 15 months by the court on the island of Syros, the Athens-Macedonian state agency reported.

The defender was originally handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in 2020 after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, attempted bribery and other charges.

He had been arrested after an alleged incident at a nightclub in Mykonos and spent two nights in police custody before flying home.

Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty on a range of charges and sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years.

All three men denied the charges.

The appeal trial was postponed four times between 2023 and 2025 – due to procedural issues, including lawyers' strikes and scheduling problems.

According to media reports at the time, a fight started at a nightclub over claims Maguire's sister Daisy had been injected with what the defence said was a suspected drug.

