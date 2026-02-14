Advantage Gor Mahia as Leopards drop points against Bandari

Audio By Vocalize

AFC Leopards midfielder James Kinyanjui shields the ball against Bandari's Rajab Omar during their SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium on February 14, 2026. [Bandari Media]

Record Kenyan champion Gor Mahia have been handed a huge boost by their archrivals and closest challengers, AFC Leopards, in the SportPesa Premier League title race after Ingwe dropped two points following their 0-0 draw against Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Ingwe headed into the encounter with the dockers trailing Gor by four points and needed to win to close in on the leaders.

However, Bandari, who have not lost to Leopards since 2024, proved difficult for Fred Ambani’s charges, who, despite riding on a four-match winning streak, failed to find the back of the net in Mombasa.

The stalemate leaves Ingwe three points behind Gor, who can go six points clear at the top when they face off against APS Bomet at Kericho Green Stadium.

On the other hand, Bandari leapfrogged former champions Tusker into seventh with 28 points, same as the brewers but with a superior goal difference.

This is after Tusker were thrashed 3-1 by Mathare United at Police Sacco Stadium.

David Okoth scored a brace in the win, while Isaac Omweri added a third as former Premier League golden boot winner and MVP Eric Kapaito netted the brewers’ consolation goal.

The win was important for the Slum Boys, who moved eight points clear and further away from the relegation zone as they sit 11th with 25 points.

Kariobangi Sharks, who occupy the 16th spot on the log with 17 points and look to get out of the bottom three, will play KCB today.

Bottom-placed Sofapaka, who have 14 points, play Murang’a Seal, while Bidco United are second last with 16 points following their 4-1 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz on Friday.

Rodgers Ouma, Henry Omolo, Glen Otunga, and Zidane Wesonga struck for Homeboyz, while Marvin Amuka netted the oil refineries’ consolation goal.

At Wang’uru Stadium, Shabana toiled the torrid journey to Kirinyanga County and will journey back with maximum points after seeing off Posta Rangers 2-0.

Posta was forced to move the fixture, which could have occasionally been played at Kasarani or Nyayo Stadium, following the government move to close both stadiums for renovations as Kenya prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

This is one of the effects of stadium closures, with Afcon 2027 exposing the nation’s dire need for sports infrastructure.

Mambote Batshi Assis netted for the Glamour Boys in the first half before an own goal by the mailmen gifted Shabana three points that lifted them to third with 34 points, six points behind leaders Gor and three behind second-placed AFC Leopards.