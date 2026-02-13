Trent return can help Arbeloa's Real Madrid move forward

Audio By Vocalize

Real Madrid players celebrates scoring against Valencia CF at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on February 8, 2026. (JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid career has not got off the ground yet but, fit again after injury, the England right-back could be crucial for the Spanish giants in the second half of the season.

With Alvaro Arbeloa's side still taking shape following the coach's arrival in January, Alexander-Arnold has the chance to make himself a key part of the club's battle for silverware.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's in-form Real Sociedad visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga, in what promises to be an enticing clash.

Arbeloa's Madrid are looking to move two points clear of Barcelona and take the lead in La Liga before the Catalans visit Girona on Monday.

Former Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, who came off the bench last weekend as Madrid beat Valencia, could potentially start for the first time since December 3.

After a decent early showing for Madrid at the Club World Cup last summer, hamstring and thigh injuries have stopped him settling in, limiting him to 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

"After (he's had) a long time out, we will proceed with caution," said Arbeloa after Alexander-Arnold's return, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting Madrid's aim is for him to start against Benfica in the Champions League play-off round on February 17.

Even if Arbeloa uses veteran Dani Carvajal or youngster David Jimenez to start against Real Sociedad, the expectation is for Alexander-Arnold to get more crucial minutes under his belt.

With superstar striker Kylian Mbappe a doubt for the game because of knee discomfort, the defender's creative input could prove an important weapon for Los Blancos against a Real Sociedad side unbeaten in nine matches.

Matarazzo's side defeated champions Barcelona last month and have one foot in the Copa del Rey final after a semi-final first leg win at rivals Athletic Bilbao this week.

Winger Vinicius Junior is set to return from suspension for Madrid after missing the effective but uninspiring win over Valencia.

Alexander-Arnold, one of the finest crossers and passers of a ball in the world, is yet to fully unfurl his attacking tool-kit for Madrid.

His return could be a welcome boost for the bad-tempered Bernabeu crowd, who have been on their own team's backs in recent weeks after coach Xabi Alonso's dismissal and a run of inconsistent form.

Alexander-Arnold has the talent to dazzle supporters in the Spanish capital, and if he can stay fit, the opportunity to establish himself as a vital pillar of Arbeloa's project is ripe for the taking.