Kenyans secure overseas moves as January transfer window records increased activity in men's and women's football

Nairobi United announced the signing of former Kenya Under-20 midfielder Kevin Wang’aya [Naibois]

Kenyan football continued to register growing international interest during the January 2026 transfer window, with several players completing moves abroad amid a period of heightened global transfer activity in both men’s and women’s football.

According to FIFA’s January Transfer Snapshot 2026, more than 5,900 international transfers were completed in men’s professional football, the highest total ever recorded in a January window. This represented a rise of just over three per cent compared to January 2025. Despite the increased activity, total spending fell to just over USD 1.9 billion, an 18 per cent decrease from the previous year, though still more than 20 per cent higher than January 2023 figures.

In women’s professional football, clubs spent a record amount on international transfer fees. For the first time, spending surpassed USD 10 million during the January window, an increase of more than 85 per cent on the previous record set in January 2025. A total of over 420 international transfers were recorded, representing a slight decrease of just under six per cent compared to the previous year.

Kenya was among the countries to record notable player movement, particularly involving young footballers securing opportunities abroad. One of the most high-profile deals saw Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje complete a transfer from Serbian side FK Vojvodina to English Championship club Charlton Athletic. The 22-year-old signed a long-term contract until 2029, with the transfer reported to be worth €1.9 million.

Kenya Under-20 captain Amos Wanjala also secured a major move, completing a transfer to Spanish side Valencia CF on a two-year contract. The 19-year-old defender, who hails from Makande in Mombasa, was unveiled after passing his medical and was assigned the number 17 shirt.

Elsewhere, Kenya Under-20 midfielder Zech Obiero joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers on loan from Leyton Orient for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The 21-year-old is expected to gain regular first-team football at Prenton Park as part of his development within the English league system.

Kenyan midfielder Jack Ong’anya also moved to Spain after sealing a deal with Cádiz CF in the Segunda División. The 21-year-old had been on trial with the club in October 2025 before completing the transfer, with the contract length undisclosed.

Former Gor Mahia and APS Bomet winger Enock Wanyama continued his career in Asia after joining Taiwanese club Tatung FC. The move marks his second stint in Taiwan, having previously played for Taiwan Shihu between 2023 and 2024.

On the domestic front, Nairobi United announced the signing of former Kenya Under-20 midfielder Kevin Wang’aya as they seek to strengthen their midfield. Kenyan champions Kenya Police FC also confirmed the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Quansah Boamah from Hearts of Lions FC.

Globally, English clubs led spending in both men’s and women’s football during the January window. In men’s football, English teams spent more than USD 360 million on international transfer fees, while also recording the highest number of incoming transfers in women’s football. Italy, Brazil, Germany and France completed the top five spenders.

French clubs received the highest amount in transfer fees at over USD 215 million, followed by Italy, Brazil, England and Spain. Brazil recorded the highest number of incoming transfers overall, while Argentina topped the list for outgoing transfers, ahead of England, Brazil, Spain and the United States.