Harambee Starlets hold mini-camp for home-based players

Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Annedy Kundu duirng a training session. [FKF Media]

As the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) beckons, national team Harambee Starlets has widened its net as it seeks to have the country’s best fly the Kenyan flag on the continental stage.

To ensure that no deserving player misses the opportunity, Starlets are holding a one-week mini-camp for home-based players.

A total of 23 players who have shown potential in Women’s Premier League will be assessed by Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba and her technical bench in a camp that begins tomorrow.

At the conclusion of the camp, those who would have impressed will join other players for the main camp which begins on February 15 ahead of the event set for Morocco from March 17 to April 3. Starlets return to the big stage after 10 years in the cold having made their Wafcon debut in 2016.

Odemba underscored that the camp is crucial to the technical team’s ongoing player assessment process.

“We have been closely following the local leagues, attending the matches, and monitoring performances throughout the season. This mini-camp gives us a structured environment to work with the players we have identified, assess them again and understand how they fit into the team,” Odemba said.

With less than a month to prepare for the championship when they report to camp, gauging home players in a structured environment is a critical phase of Starlets preparations. Odemba and her bench are looking to increase squad depth, competition for national team slots and overall team balance.

Starlets regular Annedy Kundu of Kenya Police Bullets will be jostling to maintain her spot in the squad with Kibera Soccer Women’s Vivian Shiyonzo and Juliet Adhiambo of Trinity Starlets. Kundu has remained in the squad but has stayed on the bench with Odemba preferring to start Lilian Awuor who plies her trade in Romania for Farul Constanta.

Ulinzi Starlets captain Diana Shakava and her Trinity Starlets equal Elizabeth Muteshi who have been impressive for their sides will be hoping to seal their places in the provisional squad. They are among eight defenders given a chance to prove their worth.

Others are Mary Majeso of Kibera Soccer, Ruth Khasoha of Vihiga Queens, Sherly Muyera (Zetech Sparks), Mercyline Mejor (Trinity Starlets), Euphrasier Shilwatso (Kayole Starlet) and Mirriam Chelangat of Bungoma Queens.

Police Bullets duo of Medina Abubakar and Lorna Nyabuto, Vihiga Queens’ Providence Mukalo, Centrine Ngasi of Trinity Starlets and Lucy Nato of Ulinzi Starlets will battle for spots in the midfield.

Ulinzi Starlets youngster Shaline Nambengele, Anna Arusi of Kibera Soccer, Linda Kihara (Kayole Starlet), Catherine Khaemba of Bungoma Queens, Purity Akinyi of Shabana Starlets and Airin Madalina of Vihiga Queens will be looking to sharpen their offensive skills in camp.