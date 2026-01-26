Tanzania's Azam leave Nairobi United absolutely disjointed

Kenya’s Nairobi United FC when they faced Tunisia's Étoile Sportive Du Sahel in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff [Naibois. Facebook]

Nairobi United’s fairytale run in continental football hit another hard wall yesterday evening after a 2-1 home defeat to Tanzania’s Azam FC, a result that confirmed their third straight loss in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The loss at Nyayo Stadium left the debutants rooted at the bottom of the group with no points, which all but ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

More importantly, it underlined the tough lessons Kenyan clubs continue to learn on the continental stage, especially when quick domestic success is not matched with long-term investment.

Nairobi United, popularly known as Naibois, has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. They were promoted to the SportPesa Premier League mid-last year after winning the National Super League.

That success was followed by a stunning 2-1 win over record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in the FKF Cup final, which earned them a maiden ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Late last year, Naibois wrote history by becoming the first Kenyan side to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on their debut.

Under coach Nicholas Muyoti, they knocked out Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw, a result that raised hopes of a memorable continental campaign.

However, the group stage has proved to be a different ball game altogether. Drawn against experienced sides Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Maniema Union of DR Congo and Azam FC, the Kenyan side has struggled to cope with the demands of consistent high-level competition.

Their campaign opened with a heavy 3-0 loss away to Wydad before a narrow 1-0 defeat against Maniema in their second match.

Yesterday's clash against Azam was seen as a chance to revive their hopes, but it ended in disappointment.

Nairobi United started brightly as they took an early lead in the 13th minute through Duncan Omalla, who finished calmly to send the home fans into celebration.

The joy was short-lived, however, as Azam responded quickly. Four minutes later, Japhte Kitambala equalised, punishing a lapse in concentration in the Naibois' defence.

The match remained evenly balanced for long periods, with both sides pushing for a winning goal.

Nairobi United showed courage and energy, but their lack of experience at this level began to show as the game wore on.

The decisive moment came in the second half in unfortunate fashion. From an Azam free-kick, the ball deflected off Nairobi United goalkeeper Ernest Mohammed and ended up in the back of the net for an own-goal.

That proved to be the winner and summed up the fine margins that often decide continental matches.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, Azam held on to claim their first win in the group.

The Tanzanian side now sits third with three points, while Wydad and Maniema, who faced each other later yesterday evening, are joint leaders with six points each.