Faithfuls choked at Nyeri church as Gachagua claims assassination attempt

By Irene Githinji | Jan. 26, 2026
People scamper for safety after suspected plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya in Othaya, Nyeri County, on January 25, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Terror struck worshippers in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday after people suspected to be plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), choking hundreds of faithful, including children and infants.

The attack targeted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies. During the chaos, one of Gachagua’s vehicles was torched, while others belonging to his allies were vandalised. Witnesses said armed assailants, some firing AK-47 rifles into the air, caused panic and confusion.

