Kenya Police sack Stojanovic, appoint new head coach

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 16, 2026
Brian Musa of Kenya Police receives a yellow card from referee Isaac Hamisi during a SportPesa Premier League match against at MISC, Kasarani. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

SportPesa Premier League champions Kenya Police have sacked head coach Dusan Stojanovic and appointed Nicholas Muyoti as his replacement.

Kenya Police chief executive officer Japheth Munyendo confirmed the decision on Thursday, saying the club had moved quickly to steady the team. Muyoti will be assisted by John Baraza and Isaac Njeri as Police look to revive their title defence.

Stojanovic’s exit comes just two months after he was appointed. The Serbian coach took charge on November 2, 2025, replacing title-winning coach Etienne Ndiyaragijje. However, after only 73 days in charge, the club decided to part ways with him following a poor run of results.

Police managed only one win in their last seven league matches under Stojanovic. Pressure mounted further after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Mara Sugar at the Police Sacco Grounds. The result proved costly and marked the end of Stojanovic’s time at the club.

The draw also slowed Police’s push up the table as they look to defend their league title. The law enforcers are currently fifth with 24 points, six behind leaders AFC Leopards.

They still have a game in hand against Bandari FC in Mombasa, which could help them close the gap if they return to winning ways.

Munyendo said the club has confidence in Muyoti to turn things around. “We believe Nicholas Muyoti has the right qualities to take this team forward,” said Munyendo.

“He has shown what he can do after guiding Nairobi United to promotion and helping them qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup. We trust him to bring stability and positive results.”

Muyoti now faces the task of lifting the team’s form and restoring belief as Kenya Police aim to remain strong contenders in the SportPesa Premier League.

