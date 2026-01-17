AFC Leopards aim to pile pressure on Gor Mahia

Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen (left) in action against AFC Leopards' Victor Omune during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nemesis AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will be in the spotlight when round 17 of the SportPesa Premier League continues this weekend, with today and tomorrow matches expected to have a big impact at both ends of the table.

Ingwe will headline today’s action at Nyayo Stadium when they face off against relegation-threatened APS Bomet.

Leopards sit second on the table with 30 points, level with leaders Gor Mahia but having played a match more and also with an inferior goal difference.

Victory would see them move top, at least for 24 hours, before Gor Mahia play tomorrow at the same stadium but against Mara Sugar.

This will be the first-ever meeting between AFC Leopards and APS Bomet in the league. The match brings together a side pushing for the title and another fighting to stay afloat.

APS Bomet are 16th on the table with 14 points and are winless in their last four matches, having lost twice and drawn twice. Their struggles have kept them in the relegation zone, and another defeat would deepen their troubles.

Leopards, on the other hand, come into the match in good form. They have won five of their last seven matches, with the other two results being one draw and one loss.

Fresh from winning Coach of the Month award for December, Ingwe coach Fred Ambani’s side has looked solid and confident, especially in attack, and they will see today’s match as a big chance to collect maximum points against a struggling opponent.

Ingwe will be keen to make full use of Gor Mahia’s later kickoff and put pressure on their old rivals.

Elsewhere, Shabana will host Sofapaka at Gusii Stadium. Shabana are fourth with 24 points and remain firmly in the title race. A win at home would strengthen their push for a top-three finish. Sofapaka, who sit 17th with 14 points, are also fighting relegation and will be desperate for points after a difficult run of results.

Tusker will face Bandari at St. Sebastian Park in another key fixture. Tusker are sixth with 24 points but have a negative goal difference, showing how tight and unpredictable their season has been. Bandari, who are 11th with 20 points, will be looking to upset the brewers and move further away from the danger zone.

Tomorrow’s matches will then turn attention to the record Kenyan champions and league leaders Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo top the table with 30 points from 15 matches and will be aiming to reclaim or protect top spot when they take on Mara Sugar at Nyayo Stadium. Gor Mahia have played fewer matches than most of their rivals, giving them an advantage if they can keep winning.

Mara Sugar are 12th with 20 points and have shown they can be difficult to break down. However, Gor Mahia’s strong defence, which has conceded only 11 goals so far, gives them confidence heading into the match.

A win would underline their title credentials and respond to any pressure applied by AFC Leopards.

Other fixtures include Murang’a Seal against Bidco United St. Sebastian Park and Kakamega Homeboyz hosting Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium. Homeboyz are third with 24 points and will be keen to stay close to the leaders, while Sharks are bottom of the table and in urgent need of points.