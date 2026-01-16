Cameroon legend Eto'o slapped with four-match ban, Sh2.5 million fine for misconduct at AFCON 2025

Former Cameroon footballer Samuel Eto'o watches during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso at the Grand Stadium in Marrakesh on January 6, 2026. (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-match suspension and fined $20,000 (Sh2.5 million) after being found guilty of misconduct by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary panel.

Eto’o, who is now president of Cameroon’s football federation (Fecafoot), was cited for breaching CAF’s principles of sportsmanship during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between the Indomitable Lions and hosts Morocco.

According to CAF, the ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was seen reacting angrily to a number of refereeing decisions as his team fell to a 2-0 defeat in Rabat.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe was in the stadium at the time and is understood to have witnessed Eto’o’s frustration from the stands live.

Earlier in the week, CAF had announced it was opening investigations into “violent confrontations and unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials” during the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Fecafoot has since rejected the ruling, questioning the fairness of the disciplinary process and raising concerns about what it termed “serious reservations” over due process.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the federation threw its support behind Eto’o and indicated that he is expected to appeal the sanction.