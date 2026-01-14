×
AFC Leopards' Fred Ambani named SJAK Coach of the month for December

By Robert Abong'o | Jan. 14, 2026
AFC Leopards boss Fred Ambani has crowned SJAK/Betika Coach of the Month for December [SJAK]

AFC Leopards boss Fred Ambani has been crowned Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK)/Betika Coach of the Month for December, recognising his role in AFC Ingwe's surge to the FKF-Premier League summit after 14 rounds of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Under Ambani’s guidance, Leopards collected three wins and a draw in December. The month featured a headline-making Mashemeji Derby upset, with Leopards beating Gor Mahia 1-0 to claim bragging rights in Kenya’s fiercest football rivalry. Other notable results included a 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars and a 1-0 win against Bidco United. Leopards’ only setback in the period came in a 0-0 stalemate with defending champions Kenya Police.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Marya Wachira, marketing executive for the sponsor of the award, congratulated Ambani and highlighted the significance of the derby triumph.

“We are very proud of Ambani for taking home the December 2025 award; it is no mean feat, especially noting that he emerged victorious in the country’s most significant football derby. We celebrate with him and encourage him to continue delivering upsets moving forward,” Wachira said.

The December shortlist also featured notable Kenyan coaches from across sport. National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) handball coach Bryan Mathews guided his side to the top of the Kenya Handball Federation league with wins over Kisiwa National Polytechnic and Equity. 3x3 basketball head coach Zadock Adika earned recognition after leading his team to bronze at the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2025 in Madagascar. Victor Ng’ani, who coaches the Kenya team at the Africa Youth Championships, was nominated after steering the squad to four golds, two silvers, and four bronzes. Evans Owino, Team Kenya’s coach for the 2025 Africa Youth Championships, was also in the running following a seventh-place finish in Angola.

In volleyball, DCI women's head coach Patrick Sang received recognition for guiding his team to the top of the league with three December wins over Nairobi Prisons, Kenyatta University, and Young Spykers. Rugby followed suit with Catholic Monks Rugby head coach Simon Jawichire joining the list after a strong start with three opening wins and leading the second-tier standings with 15 points.

Ambani, visibly pleased, accepted the award and spoke about his team’s hard work, sharing his optimism for the road ahead. “I’m thrilled to receive this award. I’m proud of my team’s effort and dedication. We’re excited for what lies ahead in the New Year as we push to challenge for the league title,” he said.

SJAK President James Waindi offered his congratulations, praising Ambani’s impact on Kenyan football. “This award recognises coach Ambani’s outstanding contribution to the game in Kenya. He’s an inspiration to many former players who dream of coaching at the highest level, and we’re honoured to have him leading AFC Leopards at this pivotal time,” Waindi remarked.

