×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

CAF opens disciplinary investigations into Algeria-Nigeria, Cameroon-Morocco AFCON 2025 quarter-finals misconduct

By Robert Abong'o | Jan. 13, 2026
Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika, Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane and players argue during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday that it has opened disciplinary investigations into several incidents that occurred during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Morocco.

After reviewing match reports and video footage, CAF said there was “potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials” during the knockout showdowns between Morocco and Cameroon, and Algeria and Nigeria.

The investigations have been referred to CAF’s Disciplinary Board, which will determine whether individuals should face sanctions if found guilty of wrongdoing. CAF stressed its strong condemnation of any improper conduct during matches, particularly actions aimed at referees or match organisers.

Tensions flared after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech. In the immediate aftermath, Algerian players and staff were seen confronting match officials on the field, with some following referees toward the tunnel in protest. The scenes circulated widely on social media, fueling scrutiny of post-match behaviour.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Disorder also erupted in the stands, where some Algerian supporters reportedly attempted to breach the pitch area, and flares were lit amid the chaos. Additionally, videos appeared to show Algerian supporters handling what appeared to be Moroccan banknotes.

CAF said it is reviewing footage of a separate incident in the mixed zone, the area where media members conduct post-match interviews with players and coaches. Reports indicated some reporters may have behaved inappropriately, and CAF noted that misbehaviour in restricted zones will be part of the ongoing probe.

The Disciplinary Board will weigh the evidence and could impose penalties ranging from fines to suspensions for anyone found in breach of conduct rules. CAF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring respect and professionalism across all AFCON matches.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFCON 2025 AFCON Algeria vs Nigeria incident Cameroon vs Morocco
.

Latest Stories

Why passengers are not always innocent victims of road crashes
Why passengers are not always innocent victims of road crashes
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
5 hrs ago
Whether he wins or not, Wine has reshaped Uganda's politics
Opinion
By Kaze Armel and Dassy Kakuru
5 hrs ago
Education is not an ethnic trophy stop politicising schools
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How schools use uniforms to rip-off parents
By Mike Kihaki and Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
How schools use uniforms to rip-off parents
Ruto's reality check in Mt Kenya region
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Ruto's reality check in Mt Kenya region
ODM waning power jolts Odinga family
By Jacinta Mutura 5 hrs ago
ODM waning power jolts Odinga family
Ruto crafts new campaign squad to break regional kingpins power
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 5 hrs ago
Ruto crafts new campaign squad to break regional kingpins power
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved