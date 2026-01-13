CAF opens disciplinary investigations into Algeria-Nigeria, Cameroon-Morocco AFCON 2025 quarter-finals misconduct

Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika, Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane and players argue during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday that it has opened disciplinary investigations into several incidents that occurred during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Morocco.

After reviewing match reports and video footage, CAF said there was “potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials” during the knockout showdowns between Morocco and Cameroon, and Algeria and Nigeria.

The investigations have been referred to CAF’s Disciplinary Board, which will determine whether individuals should face sanctions if found guilty of wrongdoing. CAF stressed its strong condemnation of any improper conduct during matches, particularly actions aimed at referees or match organisers.

Tensions flared after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech. In the immediate aftermath, Algerian players and staff were seen confronting match officials on the field, with some following referees toward the tunnel in protest. The scenes circulated widely on social media, fueling scrutiny of post-match behaviour.

Disorder also erupted in the stands, where some Algerian supporters reportedly attempted to breach the pitch area, and flares were lit amid the chaos. Additionally, videos appeared to show Algerian supporters handling what appeared to be Moroccan banknotes.

CAF said it is reviewing footage of a separate incident in the mixed zone, the area where media members conduct post-match interviews with players and coaches. Reports indicated some reporters may have behaved inappropriately, and CAF noted that misbehaviour in restricted zones will be part of the ongoing probe.

The Disciplinary Board will weigh the evidence and could impose penalties ranging from fines to suspensions for anyone found in breach of conduct rules. CAF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring respect and professionalism across all AFCON matches.