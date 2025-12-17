×
Gor finally win to return to Premier League summit

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 17, 2025
Kakamega Homeboyz's Oliver Machaka (left) and Gor Mahia's Ben Stanley Omondi battle for ball possession during yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday, put behind weeks of poor performances behind them and narrowly edged out Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium.

Alpha Onyango scored the sole goal of the match in the 19th minute to hand Gor all three points, a much-needed win that not only eased some pressure on Ghanaian Charles Akonnor but also lifted them to the summit after three-game winless run.

Gor now sit top of the 18-team league with 23 points, two points ahead of defending champions Kenya Police, KCB, Posta Rangers, and Tusker, all tied on 21 points but separated on goal difference.

K’Ogalo had lost 4-1 to newcomers APS Bomet, 1-0 to archrivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby and failed to hold on to their lead in a 1-1 draw against Bandari last weekend.

Homeboyz, who were tied on points with Gor before the encounter, remain sixth with 20 points same as Shabana, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Mara Sugar at Gusii Stadium.

The Glamour Boys stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches after the draw, with the sugar men moving to ninth with 18 points same as AFC Leopards and Mathare United.

The Slum Boys are up to 10th after they too narrowly edged out Sofapaka 1-0 at Police Sacco Stadium.

Dennis Okoth struck the dagger in Batoto ba Mungu’s hearts when he netted the winner in the 58th minute, a goal that condemned Sofapaka to their fifth defeat in their last six matches and eighth of the season.

Sofapaka remain second last in the standings with 12 points, four ahead of bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks, who play today against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex.

In Murang'a, Nairobi United ended their five-match winless streak when they stunned former champions Tusker 1-0.

Kevin Otiende scored the winner as Naibois ended the brewers’ three-match winning run and put the brakes on Tusker’s ascending to the top.

While Tusker remained fourth and joint second despite the defeat, Naibois moved to 11th with 16 points.

Meanwhile, action resumes today where AFC Leopards will host Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex from 4pm while champions Police travel to play Murang’a Seal (3pm).

Relegation-fighting Kariobangi Sharks will kick off the match day at Kasarani Annex from 2pm with a battle against Bidco United.

