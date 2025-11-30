Junior Stars battle Tanzania in Afcon qualifier

Coach William Muluya during a past match at Dandora Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya's Under-17 national team, Junior Stars will take their biggest step towards a historic Afcon U17 qualification when they face fierce neighbours Tanzania in the semi-finals at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia today.

With two Cecafa slots available for the continental showpiece, Kenya needs to win today to book their ticket.

Kenya advanced to the semi-finals as Group A runners-up, their only setback coming in Tuesday’s 1–0 defeat to hosts Ethiopia. The Junior Stars had already secured a last-four place before the match.

The Ethiopia match served as the group decider, confirming Kenya’s semi-final opponent. Group A winner Ethiopia now face Uganda, while Kenya prepare for a tough derby against Tanzania, the Group B winners.

Kenya's campaign began with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Somalia on November 18 after conceding an early goal.

The turning point came with a spirited 2–1 comeback win over Rwanda, followed by a commanding 2–0 victory against South Sudan on November 25, a match highlighted by goals from Derrick Wanyonyi and Trevor Nasasiro, who struck his second goal of the tournament.

Coach William Muluya, who also manages Kariobangi Sharks, believes Kenya’s trademark grit will be crucial in the regional showdown.

“As a Kenyan team, we have that fighting spirit in us. What we want to do is to give everything on the pitch,” Muluya said, praising Tanzania as worthy opponents but confident in his team’s path to the final and Afcon qualification.

"With the squad, the team is fully committed and ready to showcase their skills,” he added.