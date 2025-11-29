Maina, Hazel crowned freestyle football Kenyan champions

Austin Maina has successfully defended his Predator Freestyle Football Championship title : winning it back-to-back.[Courtesy]

Austin Maina is the 2025 Predator Freestyle Kenyan champion after showing a breath-taking combination of athleticism and creativity with the ball.

In one of the best battles in Kenyan freestyle football history, defending champion Austin Maina went head to head with Oliver Rhaya in a nail biting final that had everyone on their feet.

The Kinoo wonder-boy did the unbelievable and took his second Predator Freestyle title in style.

“Freestyle football consists of creatively juggling a ball using any part of your body without having to run around the stadium but just showcasing individual skill, control and style through tricks and routines,” said a jubilant Maina.

“I have dreamt about this day, and my sincere appreciations goes to my family, especially my mother who has walked every step in this journey with me. Thank you, mama, for believing in me,” he said.

The freestylers amazed the crowd, especially Awadh Abdul who skyrocketed to his first Kenyan Championship podium finish. Awadh proudly won the solo battles stage by edging out his opponents one by one to the quarter finals.

Held at the iconic National Archives at the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District, women’s competition kicked off with lots of heat and buzz but in the end. At the final held from 6pm, birthday girl and defending champion Hazel Selassie beat Gor Queen’s Rael Kamanda once more to be crowned the 2025 female champion.

Hazel who was accompanied by her parents to the championship, was elated to be the undisputed female freestyle champion in the country for a second year in a row.

“It was a tough battle during the men’s final event because both Austin and Oliver brought their A-game and from the start, we at the judges bench knew this would be a duel to remember,” said Edward Murimi who was among the three judges.

Monster Energy’s marketing lead Tom Bwana while speaking to Standard Sports after the event expressed his appreciations to all parties who made the championship possible, including WFFA and the local freestylers who took time to register for this year’s championship.

“The biggest winner today is the freestyle community that has continued to grow since we started these championships last year,” said Bwana.