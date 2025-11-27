×
Freestyle Football Championship gears up for finals tomorrow

By Zach Macharia | Nov. 27, 2025
Gor Mahia Queens player Rael Kamanda during a training session ahead of the Freestyle Championships. [Courtesy]

The countdown is on for this year’s Kenyan National Freestyle Football Championship.

This year’s event will be held tomorrow from 1pm to 5pm at Nairobi’s National Archives grounds.

The 2025 edition will once more feature a hybrid structure that allows freestylers to send in their videos online then later compete at the championship in person, a tactic that the organisers say is aimed at ensuring that every single freestyler in Kenya can participate and showcase their amazing skills with the ball. 

For the second year in a row, the renowned energy drinks brand Predator Energy will collaborate with the World Freestyle Football Association to organise a world-class official national competition.

“We use the videos for preliminary review of individual talent because a battle only allows 30 seconds live performance before handing over the to the competitor,” said Edward
Murimi, one of the Championship’s judges.

Apart from the videos, the competition will move to solo battles where individuals battle against each other for a chance to progress to subsequent stages before quarter-finals where the best will battle for the ultimate prize.

According to Murimi, they have so far attracted a record 23 freestylers – a massive rise from the 12 back in 2024.

“Participants are streaming in and the registration portal has been busier this week even as we look forward to closing the registration on Thursday, November 27 at 5pm,” said Murimi.

Tom Bwana, the marketing lead at Monster Energy told Standard Sports that beyond the thrill of competition, the Championship provides an opportunity for freestylers to create a more vibrant community that puts the sport in the limelight.

“The winners will not only earn the prestigious national champion title but also receive Sh50,000 each for male and female champions as cash prize,” Bwana said.

Founded in Canada in 2017 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the WFFA was founded upon a backbone of community development and education, recognising the power of the exciting sport has to inspire healthy, active lifestyles for young people all over the world.

The WFFA is the rights holder and organiser of the World Freestyle Football Championship globally in over 100 countries worldwide.

