Talanta Stadium will cost taxpayers Sh145b, Ndindi Nyoro claims while warning of 'off-the-books borrowing'

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro claims Talanta Sports City S tadium could cost taxpayers Sh145b [Ministry of Sports, Standard]

Talanta Stadium could impose a far heavier financial burden on Kenyans than first projected, according to claims by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Speaking at the 42nd Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa, Nyoro argued that some government borrowing framework remains “off the books,” potentially masking the true scale of the national debt.

Nyoro, who was dropped as chair of the Budget Committee in July, has been a persistent critic of what he describes as reckless public spending. He asserted that Kenya’s debt level is significantly higher than commonly reported, estimating a debt-to-GDP ratio surpassing 70 per cent when the economy’s size is considered.

“The economy of Kenya is projected to be around KSh 16.9 trillion. The debt in Kenya is around 12.5 trillion. So when we talk about the debt-to-GDP ratio, we must never massage the denominator. It is over 70 per cent debt-to-GDP,” Nyoro said.

On the Talanta Stadium, Nyoro warned that the project could ultimately cost taxpayers about Sh145 billion. He explained that, after 15 years, the nation would have paid roughly Sh100 billion in interest on top of the initial principal, bringing the total to Sh145 billion.

He claimed the money servicing the project would be repaid through the Sports Fund, at a rate that requires the state to pay Sh500 million every month for 15 years.

“At the end of 15 years, from a debt of KSh 45 billion, Kenya will pay interest of KSh 100 billion. So the total cost of the Talanta Stadium will be KSh 145 billion,” he explained.

He clarified that he is not against borrowing but urged for financial transparency.

The initial construction cost was about Sh44.7 billion, a figure linked to the Infrastructure Asset-Backed Security (IABS) bond listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange to fund the stadium’s construction.

Nyoro’s remarks come as the government continues to push ahead with the Talanta Stadium project. Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya offered a more optimistic assessment of progress last week. He stated that the stadium was about 65 per cent complete and projected that external works, such as access roads and railway links to Bomas, would be finished by December.

Mvurya said the facility could be fully ready for use by February 2026, with VIP facilities showing visible progress, including the completion of more than 54 VIP skyboxes receiving final touches and being painted.