'We have no excuses' - FKF President apologises for Harambee Stars 8-0 mauling by Senegal

FKF President Hussein Mohammed and head coach Benni McCarthy in a previous function. [FKF Media]



FKF President Hussein Mohammed has issued a public apology to Kenyan fans following Harambee Stars’ overwhelming 8-0 defeat to Senegal in last night's international friendly in Antalya, Turkey.

The match was part of a FIFA international window, coming on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea last Friday at the Emir Complex.

Senegal, the African champions, asserted control from the outset, with Sadio Mané scoring a hat-trick and Cherif Ndiaye converting a penalty as part of a relentless first-half onslaught. Ibrahim Mbaye added to the tally as Kenya was left chasing shadows for the majority of the 90 minutes. By the time the final whistle blew, Kenya had conceded six goals before the break, and the rout extended into the second half.

While the loss is among Kenya’s heavier defeats in history, FKF’s leadership stressed accountability and a commitment to long-term improvement. Mohammed took to social media after the match, writing:

“Truth be told, today is a bad day in office. The results from today’s games are a wake-up call to us. To play and compete against the best in the world requires deliberate investment in a serious and professional technical team and player development programs.”

He pledged a comprehensive review of the federation’s policies, operational procedures, and performance indicators across all staff and national teams. He also stressed that there are no excuses for the result and that the federation would map out a path forward, starting from grassroots development to the senior national teams.

“We have no excuses. I apologise for these results. We shall fix it. We will review our policies, operational procedures, and key performance indicators of all staff, starting from the grassroots and working our way to all National teams,” Mohammed said.

The FKF leadership acknowledged the urgency of rebuilding confidence and competitiveness, signalling plans to reassess coaching, player development pipelines, and the broader administrative framework that guides Harambee Stars.

The setback stands as a stark reminder of the gap Kenya faces on the world stage, with the national team currently positioned 109th in the FIFA rankings, while Senegal sits among Africa’s elite and globally around the 18th spot. Equatorial Guinea, who also defeated Kenya in the window, sit at 99.