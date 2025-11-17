England ready for 2026 World Cup after perfect campaign

England's players acknowledge their supporters at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group K qualifier football match vs Albania at the "Air Albania" stadium in Tirana, on November 16, 2025. [Adnan Beci / AFP]

England wrapped up their flawless World Cup qualifying campaign with a record-setting 2-0 win against Albania on Sunday.

The Three Lions, who took maximum points from their eight games, became the first European team to win every one of their World Cup qualifiers without conceding a single goal in a campaign lasting at least six matches.

AFP Sport looks at three key factors that can help Thomas Tuchel's side triumph at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico:

Tuchel's tactical acumen

After a slow start to his reign, Thomas Tuchel has gradually revitalised England over the last 11 months, with his astute tactical moves proving especially influential.

Tuchel's predecessor Gareth Southgate was often criticised for his cautious game-plan and slow response to situations that demanded substitutes to change the momentum.

Southgate's innate conservatism was fatal in England's European Championship final losses to Italy in 2021 and Spain in 2024, as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat against Croatia.

Tuchel has shown he will not freeze when the pressure is highest, leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and winning domestic titles with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 52-year-old has brought that big-game experience to England.

In Thursday's 2-0 win against Serbia, he sent on Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden, who combined for the Arsenal forward to score England's second goal.

Then against Albania, it was substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford who provided the assists for Harry Kane's brace.

Tuchel has been equally savvy with his handling of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Where Southgate seemed to do everything in his power to accomodate Bellingham, Tuchel has refused to pander to the midfielder, leaving him out of the October internationals and restricting him to a substitute appearance against Serbia.

Bellingham was back in the team against Albania with a point to prove, but when he gave a frustrated response to being replaced by Morgan Rogers in the closing stages, Tuchel was quick to lay down the law.

Having already warned Bellingham that he must fight for his place at the World Cup, Tuchel's hardline stance underlined a team-first ethos that is paying dividends.

England's NFL playbook

In a season notable for numerous Premier League teams using corners, free-kicks and long throw-ins to exploit opposing defences, it was fascinating to hear England captain Kane talk about Tuchel's desire to establish an NFL set-piece playbook.

Kane, a noted fan of American football, said England will go to the World Cup with a list of dead-ball routines that can take advantage of defensive weaknesses.

"I think it is massive, to be honest," Kane said. "You want to have an NFL playbook in a way, where you look at the opposition and see if they are zonal or man-mark.

"We can pick what we want to do and ultimately, the best team at set-plays normally go on to be the best team in the tournament."

Fittingly, Kane's opening goal against Albania came from Saka's corner -- England's World Cup opponents have been warned.

Strength in depth

Tuchel is blessed to be England manager at a time when there are countless talented options available to him in all areas of the team.

England's strength in depth was on full display in Tirana, where Tuchel made seven changes to the starting line-up but was still able to field a team with enough quality to end Albania's eight-match unbeaten run.

With Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire all absent from the squad for the final qualifiers, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton staked their claims for a seat on the flight to North America.

Tuchel now has a back-up almost as good as the first-choice in most positions.

Only Bayern Munich striker Kane, who took his England record goal tally to 78, is irreplaceable.

It might give Tuchel a few sleepless nights before he names his squad for the World Cup, but the German must make the most of England's latest golden generation.