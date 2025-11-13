Mathare United launch project in Githurai

Mathare United's Cetric Asango dribling ball past Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center. Oct 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mathare United and 1xBet launched the 1XBET Mtaani project at Githurai Primary School grounds in a colourful event that attracted over 3,000 fans.

The event was headlined by a friendly match between Mathare United FC and Githurai All Stars (GAS), where Steve Kimari scored the winner in the 78th minute to decide the evenly contested encounter in favour of the Kenyan Premier League side.

The grassroots project is designed to inspire the next generation of footballers and support local talent through direct engagement.

And on Tuesday, Mathare United players led by head coach John Kamau and captain Brian Ochieng, held a mentorship session with Githurai All Stars during the half-time break; sharing tips, experiences, and real stories about life as professional athletes.

It was a unique chance for the GAS players to learn, grow, and see a path forward in their football journey.

“As someone who grew up playing in the MYSA zonal system, I know the impact that this will have on the young players as we were also inspired to become professional footballers through watching our role models play in the community grounds,” said Mathare United Captain Ochieng.

“I will look at things from a technical point of view and say it has been long since we connected with the community in such a manner. Mathare United is all about giving the youth a sporting chance and majority of our current players are from the MYSA Zones. Therefore, such initiatives help in identifying the next generation of talents.

“Today, I can confirm that through the efforts of our sponsor, we have scouted several players whom I believe, with nurturing, have what it takes to play in the Premier League,” added Mathare United head coach Kamau.

The project is a community initiative that goes far beyond 90 minutes of play. This event, built on the message of “Football for Good,” will bring together professional athletes, young aspiring players, and local residents for a day of sport, mentorship, and meaningful connection.

"I am thrilled to have launched this initiative in my zone, where I grew up and played football. This ground moulded me into who I am today and I am happy to see such a huge crowd in attendance. I am glad to be back here for such a worthy course,” said Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure, a standout role model of MYSA Githurai Zone.