×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mathare United launch project in Githurai

By Standard Sports | Nov. 13, 2025
Mathare United's Cetric Asango dribling ball past Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center. Oct 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mathare United and 1xBet launched the 1XBET Mtaani project at Githurai Primary School grounds in a colourful event that attracted over 3,000 fans.

The event was headlined by a friendly match between Mathare United FC and Githurai All Stars (GAS), where Steve Kimari scored the winner in the 78th minute to decide the evenly contested encounter in favour of the Kenyan Premier League side.

The grassroots project is designed to inspire the next generation of footballers and support local talent through direct engagement.

And on Tuesday, Mathare United players led by head coach John Kamau and captain Brian Ochieng, held a mentorship session with Githurai All Stars during the half-time break; sharing tips, experiences, and real stories about life as professional athletes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

It was a unique chance for the GAS players to learn, grow, and see a path forward in their football journey.

“As someone who grew up playing in the MYSA zonal system, I know the impact that this will have on the young players as we were also inspired to become professional footballers through watching our role models play in the community grounds,” said Mathare United Captain Ochieng.

“I will look at things from a technical point of view and say it has been long since we connected with the community in such a manner. Mathare United is all about giving the youth a sporting chance and majority of our current players are from the MYSA Zones. Therefore, such initiatives help in identifying the next generation of talents.

“Today, I can confirm that through the efforts of our sponsor, we have scouted several players whom I believe, with nurturing, have what it takes to play in the Premier League,” added Mathare United head coach Kamau.

The project is a community initiative that goes far beyond 90 minutes of play. This event, built on the message of “Football for Good,” will bring together professional athletes, young aspiring players, and local residents for a day of sport, mentorship, and meaningful connection.

"I am thrilled to have launched this initiative in my zone, where I grew up and played football. This ground moulded me into who I am today and I am happy to see such a huge crowd in attendance. I am glad to be back here for such a worthy course,” said Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure, a standout role model of MYSA Githurai Zone. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mathare United Githurai Primary School Githurai All Stars
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
2 hrs ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved