FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum meets in Rabat to boost welfare and governance

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 10, 2025
FIFA President Gianni Infantino chaied the FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum Rabat [FIFA]

A landmark gathering in Rabat brought together FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and a broad coalition of players’ unions from around the world to discuss key issues affecting professional footballers.

The meeting, held on the day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025 final, featured members of the Players’ Voice Panel, including honorary captain George Weah, alongside many of the sport’s celebrated figures and champions.

Representatives from about 30 players’ unions participated, continuing the momentum from constructive dialogue in July in New York, which occurred in the context of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Infantino described the discussions as a clear demonstration of FIFA’s commitment to improving player welfare and working conditions on a global scale.

“At FIFA, we are dedicated to tangible improvements in the lives of players,” Infantino said. “This includes the substantial investment behind the FIFA Fund for Professional Players and the many avenues for engagement across FIFA’s bodies, as well as other initiatives agreed at this inaugural forum. We appreciate the unions that have reached out to engage in open, respectful dialogue. This is a real movement for players, and we’re glad to support it.”

A primary achievement of the day was the formal establishment of the FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum, created to advance the collective interests of professional footballers worldwide.

Key initiatives endorsed by FIFA and more than 30 unions in Rabat focus on welfare and working conditions:

  • Player rest and recovery: Building on July’s kickoff discussions, the forum reaffirmed:
  • A minimum of 72 hours’ rest between matches
  • A holiday period of at least 21 days between seasons
  • One rest day per week
  • Considerations for long-haul travel and varying climatic conditions
    These principles will continue to be refined in dialogue with other stakeholders, especially during ongoing talks about the International Match Calendar.
  • FIFA Fund for Professional Players: FIFA announced the creation and management of a dedicated fund, pledging USD 20 million for 2026–2029. The fund aims to provide financial support to players whose salaries remain outstanding due to clubs facing financial difficulties. Regulations will be defined by FIFA in consultation with the unions.
  • Representation in FIFA bodies: Unions’ representatives will be included in several FIFA committees to ensure players’ voices are heard at the highest levels of decision-making.
  • Development support for unions: A new support mechanism will assist players’ unions in their national jurisdictions, with a focus on governance, education for youth and professional players, and growth of women’s football.
  • Legal matters: A working group will be formed to address legal issues, including FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, national dispute resolution chambers, and minimum standards for player contracts. This group will meet regularly to advance dialogue and collaboration.
