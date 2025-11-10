FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum meets in Rabat to boost welfare and governance

FIFA President Gianni Infantino chaied the FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum Rabat [FIFA]

A landmark gathering in Rabat brought together FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and a broad coalition of players’ unions from around the world to discuss key issues affecting professional footballers.

The meeting, held on the day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025 final, featured members of the Players’ Voice Panel, including honorary captain George Weah, alongside many of the sport’s celebrated figures and champions.

Representatives from about 30 players’ unions participated, continuing the momentum from constructive dialogue in July in New York, which occurred in the context of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Infantino described the discussions as a clear demonstration of FIFA’s commitment to improving player welfare and working conditions on a global scale.

“At FIFA, we are dedicated to tangible improvements in the lives of players,” Infantino said. “This includes the substantial investment behind the FIFA Fund for Professional Players and the many avenues for engagement across FIFA’s bodies, as well as other initiatives agreed at this inaugural forum. We appreciate the unions that have reached out to engage in open, respectful dialogue. This is a real movement for players, and we’re glad to support it.”

A primary achievement of the day was the formal establishment of the FIFA Professional Players Consultation Forum, created to advance the collective interests of professional footballers worldwide.

Key initiatives endorsed by FIFA and more than 30 unions in Rabat focus on welfare and working conditions:

Player rest and recovery: Building on July’s kickoff discussions, the forum reaffirmed: