Barca's Yamal eyes up PSG after Ballon d'Or miss

Lamine Yamal presents the Kopa Trophy to the supporters before the match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, corresponding to week 7 of LaLiga EA Sports, played at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on September 28, 2025. [Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto]

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal almost became the youngest ever Ballon d'Or winner last week at 18, and tonight's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain offers the ideal opportunity to begin stating his case for next year.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele won the award for the best player in the world but is out injured and will miss the match at the Olympic stadium, leaving runner-up Yamal the floor.

Last season it was the then 17-year-old who inspired Barcelona's charge to the semi-finals, and despite two outstanding displays against Inter Milan, Hansi Flick's side fell just short.

They missed out on facing PSG in the final, as the French side crushed Inter to claim their first Champions League trophy.

Yamal pledged he would bring the cup to Barcelona, who have not won it since 2015 and the days of Lionel Messi.

Despite Yamal's quality, already immense and still increasing, Barcelona have improved without him last season.

In the 2024/25 campaign they struggled when he was absent, depending far too much on him, but they have just won five games in a row, the first four of those without the teenager.

Yamal was sidelined with a groin issue but on his return against Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga made an instant impact when introduced in the 58th minute.

The right winger burst into the box and crossed for Robert Lewandowski to head home the winner, little over a minute after entering the fray.

It was the perfect way to reintroduce himself, shaking the crowd out of their stupor.

"(Just) his presence on the pitch is a threat," said Real Sociedad coach Sergio Francisco.

"He's showing every day he's the best player in the world. It's a treat to watch him."

Yamal's impact against Real Sociedad was also a tonic for the club during a difficult week. They lost Joan Garcia and Raphinha to injury, the duo joining recently hurt duo Fermin Lopez and Gavi on the sidelines.

Barcelona were also denied permission to return to their renovated Camp Nou home by the city council, despite hopes they could host the La Real game there.

"I'm happy to have him back, he showed it directly, his outstanding strength he has to create chances, to give the last pass. It's good to have him back," said Flick.

Climb to get to the top

Despite his age, Yamal has made over 100 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals, and winning two La Liga titles since his debut at 15 in 2023.

The Spain international, who won Euro 2024 with his country the day after his 17th birthday, is often compared to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona all-time great Lionel Messi.

Yamal inherited his iconic number 10 shirt at the start of this season, also worn by Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho among other historic Barca stars.

Only time will tell whether Yamal will be able to reproduce Messi's longevity, but thus far he has risen to meet every challenge he has faced since his debut at just 15.

The Argentine did not win the Ballon d'Or until he was 22, with Brazil great Ronaldo the youngest ever winner at 21.

Yamal may have missed out this year, but if he wins the award in 2026 or 2027, he will still claim that record, as he has done so many others.

"You have to climb to get to the top," said Yamal on Instagram after missing out in Paris, and facing PSG may be the first rung on the ladder.