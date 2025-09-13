CAF Champions League women Cecafa qualifiers down to last four

Emily Kemunto of Kenya Police Bullets FC celebrates scoring against Kampala Queens of Uganda during the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on September 05, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The battle for the ticket to this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League Cecafa Zone qualifiers is down to the last four.

Home champions Kenya Police Bullets FC lead three other champions in the hunt for the Zone’s lone ticket to the continental championship set for November in Egypt.

Bullets topped Group with six points after winning their matches against Uganda’s Kampala Queens and Eritrea’s Denden FC.

Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC and Tanzania’s Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Queens advanced to the knockout stage after topping Group B and C.

Ugandan champions Kampala Queens were the lucky lot after squeezing themselves into the semi-finals as the best losers thanks to a superior goal difference.

Kenya Police, who are yet to concede a goa,l opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Kampala and then beat Denden 2-0. Kampala thrashed Denden 7-0 to finish second in the pool.

JKT Queens achieved their desire of meeting Kenya Police after topping Group C with six points following their 5-0 win against their Zanzibar compatriots Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) Princess and 2-0 victory against South Sudan champions Yei Joint Stars.

JKT will now square it out with Police in tomorrow’s semi-final. Yei Joint, who had three points from their win against JKU missed a semis slot due to inferior goal difference.

JKT Queens coach Azishi Kondo had sent an early warning to the Kenyan champions, revealing his intentions to bundle them out of the contest.

JKT are looking to secure their second appearance on the continental stage having made their debut in 2023. Police Bullets on the other hand are keen to improve on last year’s second-place finish and qualify for the first time.

They came close but failed to make it after losing to Ethiopia Commercial Bank (CBE) in the final.

Group B winners Rayon Sports will play Kampala Queens in the last four encounter.

Rayon topped the pool with four points from a 2-1 win against CBE who are out of the race after finishing at the bottom with one point.

Rayon secured a point from a barren draw against Burundi’s Top Girls Academy who finished second with two points.