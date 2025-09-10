×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Harambee Stars defender Omija completes move to Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 10, 2025

 

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has signed for Tunisian club Étoile Sportive du Sahel [Facebook]

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has completed a move to Tunisian club Étoile Sportive du Sahel.

The former Gor Mahia defender was among the standout players during Kenya's campaign in the just-ended African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), where they beat the odds to make it to the quarter finals. 

Omija scored a powerful header to give Harambee Stars the lead against Madagascar in their CHAN quarter-final at the Kasarani Stadium. He also missed the final penalty to send Kenya packing against the Barea. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The defender asked Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy to leave camp ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs The Gambia and Seychelles. 

Étoile Sportive du Sahel announced on their social media:

"Gor Mahia Will Forever Be My Home Gor Mahono Damu Ni Green. Since  Gor Mahia Youth FC. And for the past year, playing for Gor Mahia has been a true honour. Very incredible—full of emotions, will miss every moment, battles and smiles we shared. Wishing you the very best in future," he posted on Facebook.

"To the Green Army supporters – Thank you for your love and support, you made it more beautiful. Wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but just know my love for you is endless. And to the club’s management – nothing much. I appreciate each of you," he added.

Omija's background

Omija first broke into the senior Gor Mahia squad in 2019. He then moved to Kariobangi Sharks, where he earned regular minutes and helped the team win the 2018 FKF Cup. Standout performances opened the door to his first overseas move with Dhofar FC in Oman.

He returned to K'Ogalo in June 2024, contributing greatly to their second-place finish campaign in the Kenyan Premier League.

Omija earned his senior cap for the Harambee Stars on July 11, 2024, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Ivory Coast in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Alphonce Omija Étoile Sportive du Sahel Harambee Stars
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved