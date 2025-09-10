Harambee Stars defender Omija completes move to Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has signed for Tunisian club Étoile Sportive du Sahel [Facebook]

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has completed a move to Tunisian club Étoile Sportive du Sahel.

The former Gor Mahia defender was among the standout players during Kenya's campaign in the just-ended African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), where they beat the odds to make it to the quarter finals.

Omija scored a powerful header to give Harambee Stars the lead against Madagascar in their CHAN quarter-final at the Kasarani Stadium. He also missed the final penalty to send Kenya packing against the Barea.

The defender asked Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy to leave camp ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs The Gambia and Seychelles.

Étoile Sportive du Sahel announced on their social media:

"Gor Mahia Will Forever Be My Home Gor Mahono Damu Ni Green. Since Gor Mahia Youth FC. And for the past year, playing for Gor Mahia has been a true honour. Very incredible—full of emotions, will miss every moment, battles and smiles we shared. Wishing you the very best in future," he posted on Facebook.

"To the Green Army supporters – Thank you for your love and support, you made it more beautiful. Wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but just know my love for you is endless. And to the club’s management – nothing much. I appreciate each of you," he added.

Omija's background

Omija first broke into the senior Gor Mahia squad in 2019. He then moved to Kariobangi Sharks, where he earned regular minutes and helped the team win the 2018 FKF Cup. Standout performances opened the door to his first overseas move with Dhofar FC in Oman.

He returned to K'Ogalo in June 2024, contributing greatly to their second-place finish campaign in the Kenyan Premier League.

Omija earned his senior cap for the Harambee Stars on July 11, 2024, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Ivory Coast in Lilongwe, Malawi.