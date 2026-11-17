Central Bank of Kenya says remittances remain a key source of foreign exchange earnings. [File, Standard]

Kenyan households are bracing for a lean Christmas and a nervous start to the New Year, squeezed by a rare decline in diaspora remittances and a stubborn cost-of-living crisis that has hit families both at home and in the United States (US), the country’s largest source of foreign exchange.

Remittance inflows to Kenya totalled $430.5 million (Sh55.9 billion at the prevailing Sh129.96 rate) in October 2026, down by 1.9 per cent from $438.8 million (Sh57.0 billion) a year earlier, according to the Central Bank of Kenya’s weekly bulletin published on Friday.