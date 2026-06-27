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The 'missing middle' and why digital infrastructure investments do not translate into economic growth

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 28, 2026
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Kenya must invest beyond digital infrastructure to unlock economic growth, a new report says. [iStockphoto]

Kenya needs to shift its digital strategy from funding raw infrastructure to ecosystems that boost economic growth through enhanced connectivity.

The latest report on the continent’s infrastructure lists Kenya among the countries struggling to connect the dots between investment in digital infrastructure and economic growth.

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Related Topics

Digital Infrastructure Economic Growth Africa Finance Corporation Kenya
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