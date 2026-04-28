Afreximbank steps in after IMF, World Bank delay Kenya's funds

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has stepped in to provide emergency funding to Kenya and other regional economies, the bank’s vice president said on Monday.
Follow The Standard on
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902