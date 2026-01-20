Rise of autogas brings new opportunities and dangers

Ola Energy MD Mohamed Elhoderi and Proto Energy CEO Joel Kamau during the official launch of OTO Gas LPG pump at OLA petrol station Buruburu, Nairobi, on January 14, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

For decades, cooking gas has largely been used to fire Kenyan kitchens, initially limited to urban homes and hotels. It has, however, over the last 15 years expanded to rural kitchens, schools and roadside cafes.